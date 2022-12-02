Call the Kids! Thumbtack is Named One of the Best Workplaces for Parents™ in 2022, Ranking #7 Among Small and Medium-Sized Organizations

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Great Place To Work® has honored Thumbtack as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces for Parents™. This is Thumbtack’s 2nd year in a row being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at seventh place among small and medium-sized organizations.

To determine the Best Workplaces for Parents, Great Place To Work analyzed the survey responses of over 568,000 parents who work for Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and employ at least 50 parents. In the Great Place to Work survey, 94% of Thumbtack’s employees said it is a great place to work, compared to the average for a U.S. company, which is 57%.

“Every parent knows how important it is to make that baseball game or music concert. One of our biggest priorities at Thumbtack is to empower our employees to be both great parents and engaged employees without having to sacrifice one over the other,” said Larry Roseman, CFO at Thumbtack and sponsor of the Parents Employee Resource Group (ERG). “We want everyone to bring their authentic self to work, and being a parent is a part of that. We’re so honored to see our amazing community of parents who have built a top-notch culture and progressive benefits spotlighted.”

The Best Workplaces for Parents™ list is highly competitive. It’s the only company culture award in America that selects winners not only on the types of programs companies offer parents, but on how fairly parents say they’re actually treated at their workplace. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience for working parents that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

“Congratulations to Great Place to Work’s Best Workplaces for Parents,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “As employees juggled work, eldercare and parenting demands, these companies listened to the needs of working parents and developed innovative ways to support them. They took action to provide relief so their workforce didn’t have to choose between their jobs and their families.”

Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees this year alone.

This award marks Thumbtack’s fourteenth honor from Great Place to Work, where we’ve also been named one of the Best Medium Workplaces™, Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™, and Best Workplaces in Technology™.

