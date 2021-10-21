Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Graphics Are So Real, Actual War Journalists Went Inside the Game Engine to Capture Photographs of It

Unique in-game photography to be displayed and sold for limited time at Bleecker Trading with 100% of proceeds to benefit Call of Duty Endowment

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Call of Duty revealed a new collaboration that, for the first time, allowed actual war photojournalists inside Call of Duty®: Vanguard to capture in-game war photographs that feel true to life, through the lens as if they were embedded within the war missions themselves.

Renowned long-time war photojournalists Alex Potter and Sebastiano Tomada Piccolmini have vast experience shooting in conflict regions, including numerous battles throughout the Middle East. For the upcoming release of the World War II-themed Vanguard, which is scheduled for release on November 5th, the two ventured inside the game engine for an exclusive photoshoot held at publisher Activision’s motion capture studios. Potter and Piccolmini’s journeys were then reflected in a trailer (https://youtu.be/n_-ed085Eo8), allowing fans to see these photographers’ experiences and reactions in real time.

“Call of Duty: Vanguard captures the epic intimacy of World War II in an incredibly immersive manner,” said Fernando Machado, Chief Marketing Officer, Activision Blizzard. “We tested its realism by sending in Alex Potter and Sebastiano Tomada Piccolomini with special camera-like portals into the game engine itself, which took them back in time as if they were a photographer in that period, showing how real Vanguard will truly look and feel to gamers everywhere.”

Vanguard’s incredible graphics and visual immersion reflect the latest technological advancements coming when the new game launches next month, including its use of photogrammetry where locations, scenes and objects are recreated in-game to lifelike photoreal quality.

Photojournalists Alex and Sebastiano waited for the right moments to snap their shots the same way they would on the ground. “These were situations that I would normally capture,” said Alex Potter in the film. “I was impressed with how kinetic and immersive it all was,” added Sebastiano Tomada Piccolmini. “As photographers, this is what conflict looks like.”

Limited edition prints of the Call of Duty: Vanguard in-game photography will be available at www.BleeckerTrading.com and Bleecker Trading NY starting at 3pm ET on October 21. All proceeds from the photography sales will be donated to the Call of Duty Endowment.

“This special collaboration presents a great opportunity to continue raising awareness and honoring our veterans as we further our mission to help them find high-quality jobs,” said Dan Goldenberg, Executive Director of the Call of Duty Endowment.

The Call of Duty Endowment has funded the placement of more than 90,000 veterans into high-quality employment since its inception and aims to place 100,000 veterans into meaningful jobs by 2024. The Endowment’s 2020 cost to place a veteran was $515, providing employment at about 1/9 the cost of U.S. Department of Labor efforts.

To help get veterans back to work, please visit: www.callofdutyendowment.org/help, or follow on Instagram and Facebook at @CallofDutyEndowment, and Twitter at @CODE4Vets.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is scheduled for release on November 5, 2021. Vanguard is the newest release from the blockbuster franchise that’s sold over 400 million copies to date over its lifetime.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is published by Activision, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI). For more information, the latest intel and complete blog coverage, check out: https://www.callofduty.com/ and https://www.youtube.com/callofduty and follow @CallofDuty on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

