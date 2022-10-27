Call for Presentations Open for Robotics Summit & Expo and the Healthcare Robotics Engineering Forum

The international technical design and development event for robotics and intelligent systems seeks compelling speakers for each of the tracks

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WTWH Media invites you to submit a session abstract to be considered for presentation at the Robotics Summit & Expo or the Healthcare Robotics Engineering Forum (HREF), being held May 10-11, 2023 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, Boston, Massachusetts.

Entry Deadline: 12/15/2022

Engineering New Products, New Industries

The Robotics Summit & Expo provides technical and business professionals with the real-world solutions and actionable content they need to design, develop, and manufacture the commercial class robotics and intelligent systems products and services that drives the sector forward. The Robotics Summit also offers attendees hands-on access to the latest design and development solutions.

WTWH Media is seeking interesting, thought-provoking sessions delivered by compelling speakers for each of the Robotics Summit tracks including:

Technologies, Tools and Platforms Track

Design and Development Track

Manufacturability, Production and Distribution

Bonus Track – Autonomous Mobile Robots

Advancing Healthcare Robotics Innovation

The difficulty of designing and developing robust, healthcare robotics systems is so great that it has limited innovation, becoming a gating factor for the production of new classes of technologies, products and services that can address critical healthcare challenges. Simply put, the demand for healthcare robotics solutions exceeds the ability of companies to deliver them. The HREF event was specifically designed to support those delivering the next generation of healthcare robotics solutions, speeding development and improving the quality of the resultant systems.

The Healthcare Robotics Engineering Forum tracks include:

Enabling Technologies Track

Tools and Platforms Track

Design and Development Track

Management and Opportunity Track

About WTWH Media, LLC

WTWH Media is an integrated media company serving engineering, business and investment professionals through 50+ web sites, 5 print publications, along with many other technical and business events. WTWH’s Robotics Group produces The Robot Report, Robotics Business Review, Collaborative Robotics Trends and Mobile Robot Guide, online technical, business and investment news and information portals focused on robotics and intelligent systems. WTWH Media also produces leading in-person robotics conferences including the Robotics Summit & Expo, the RoboBusiness Conference & Exposition and the Healthcare Robotics Engineering Forum. See www.wtwhmedia.com for more information.

