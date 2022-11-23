Calix Will Rapidly Expand Talent at India Development Center To Accelerate Innovation of Cloud and Software Platforms for Broadband Service Providers

Calix, the market leader in cloud and software platforms for broadband service providers, will expand its global research and development teams to enable service providers of any size to simplify their businesses, excite their subscribers, and grow their value

SAN JOSE, Calif. & BANGALURU, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced it is launching a recruitment drive to expand its research and development (R&D) staffing in India, starting immediately. Calix President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Weening made the announcement to attendees at the Broadband Tech Day 2022 conference held at the Radisson Blu hotel in Bangaluru on November 3. Calix launched its 21,000-square-foot Calix India Development Center (CIDC) in Bangaluru in May 2022 to expand R&D, commercial operations, and marketing to support the next phase of the company’s accelerating growth. The CIDC R&D teams have exceeded expectations for advancing innovation behind the company’s industry-leading platforms and solutions. This includes the Calix Cloud® platform, which enables broadband service providers (BSPs) to leverage real-time data, analytics, and automation to grow value for themselves and their communities. The success of the CIDC is a testament to the award-winning Calix culture that continues to attract top talent.

As Calix maintains a rapid growth trajectory, it continually evolves its award-winning culture, which is founded on:

Award-winning technological innovation and a focus on customer success. Calix cloud and software platforms, developed through extensive R&D, deliver unparalleled solutions that allow even the smallest BSP to innovate and transform. Industry-leading Revenue EDGE™, Intelligent Access EDGE™, and Calix Cloud® platforms—combined with Customer Success Services—enable BSPs to transform and grow value in their communities while lowering operating expense (OPEX) and increasing revenue. With Calix platforms and a growing portfolio of managed services, even the smallest service provider can become giants for the subscribers they serve.

An award-winning "Best Place to Work" that employees highly recommend. In 2022, Calix received numerous accolades for its culture. Calix swept the awards for "Best Company Outlook," "Best Engineering Team," "Best Global Culture," and "Best Place to Work in the Bay Area" from Comparably, one of the leading culture and compensation monitoring sites in the United States. Since 2020, Calix has won 21 Comparably awards and has an A+ Culture Score. In January, Calix ranked #12 out of the top 50 U.S. small and medium businesses on Glassdoor's annual "Employee Choice Awards." In addition, Calix earned a spot on Fortune's list of "Best Workplaces for Millennials." The CIDC was certified as a Great Place to Work in 2022 by the Great Place to Work® Institute. All awards are based entirely on employee feedback.

A flexible hybrid and collaborative work culture that attracts top talent. Calix has a longstanding commitment to a flexible working environment. This allows CIDC teams to embrace a hybrid working model. The CIDC's flexible hybrid culture is part of why Calix was recognized for its "Best Global Culture." Calix also invests in technology that enables teams to remotely collaborate on developing new products and services.

“Our global Calix team has grown 38 percent over the past year and will grow at an even faster pace in 2023 as we enter the Ecosystem and Partner phase of Calix’s growth journey,” said Michael Weening, president and chief executive officer of Calix. “We are deeply invested in continuously innovating our transformative platforms and systems for broadband businesses’ success, and central to that is our culture and people. We built the CIDC in ‘India’s Silicon Valley’ to attract the very best and the brightest engineering talent in India. That’s what we’ve done and will continue to do. Calix is in the top ranks of U.S. companies with the brightest long-term outlook for success, culture, and world-class engineering. Each of our employees contributes to making Calix a better place to work through a ‘better, better, never best’ mindset. This success is just the beginning.”

Calix recently completed the biggest hiring quarter in the company’s history and will dramatically expand its India workforce throughout 2023. Visit Calix Careers India to learn how to join the award-winning Calix team.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX)—Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission: To enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.

