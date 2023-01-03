<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Calix to Post Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on January 25, 2023
SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) today announced that the company will post its fourth quarter 2022 results for the period ended December 31, 2022, on the Calix Investor Relations website on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, after market close. The posting of the stockholder letter will be announced over the newswire with a link to the letter to stockholders available at http://investor-relations.calix.com/.

Calix will host a conference call to discuss these results the following morning on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may listen to a live webcast of the conference call by visiting the Events section of the Calix Investor Relations website. The live conference call will also available via teleconference by dialing (877) 407-4019 or international (201) 689-8337 with conference ID# 13734805. Participants may also click this link for instant telephone access to the event. The link will become active approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The conference call and webcast will include forward-looking information.

A replay of the conference call will also be available on the Calix Investor Relations website following the completion of the call. In addition, the call will be archived on the Calix Investor Relations website.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission: To enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.

Contacts

Investor Inquiries:
Jim Fanucchi

VP, Investor Relations

(408) 404-5400

InvestorRelations@calix.com

