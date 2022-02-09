Home Business Wire Calix to Host Investor Day
SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced management will host its 2022 Investor Day on Wednesday, February 23rd from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time at the Wynn Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The event will include presentations and Q&A with the Calix, Inc. Executive Team — led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Carl Russo. The company will also webcast the event on the Calix investor relations website.

Details for this event are available at http://investor-relations.calix.com.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission; to enable communications service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite and grow.

Contacts

Investor Inquiries:
Thomas J. Dinges, CFA

Director of Investor Relations

investorrelations@Calix.com

