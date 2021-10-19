Calix Launches Broadband Marketing Academy, Designed Exclusively To Upskill Broadband Marketing Teams So They Can Go To Market Faster and Beat the Consumer Giants

Available to Calix Marketing Cloud customers and delivered by the Calix Success Services team, Broadband Marketing Academy gives service providers the virtual training, education, and best practices they need to simplify marketing processes, automate marketing workflows, excite subscribers, and quickly see bigger return on marketing investments

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CALX #CalixBroadbandMarketingAcademy–Building on a decade of investment in the Intelligent Access EDGE and Revenue EDGE platforms to deliver an unrivalled pace of broadband innovation, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced the launch of Broadband Marketing Academy at its ConneXions conference in Las Vegas. The latest educational offering within Calix University, the online learning experience for broadband service providers (BSPs), Broadband Marketing Academy teaches broadband marketers how to seamlessly achieve marketing excellence so they can grow their brand, excite their subscribers, and grow return on their marketing investments. Developed in partnership with industry-leading broadband marketing Hall of Fame luminaries, it is the only institution that specifically upskills broadband marketing teams so they can accelerate learning and get to market faster.

Designed to help maximize marketing resources, the academy provides BSPs with training, best practices, case studies, and expert insights. The virtual curriculum spans seven tracks across a range of roles and skillsets. Learning plans start with the basics of marketing and advance through five levels of expertise. Certification options will help BSP marketers increase the value of their teams and create pathways for professional development.

The Broadband Marketing Academy will also:

Offer courses to develop expertise around such topics as email marketing, digital marketing, social media marketing, and mobile app marketing

marketing Outline how BSPs can effectively leverage Calix Marketing Cloud as a data and analytics engine to drive world-class go-to-market strategies and campaigns

Detail how to use the personalized Command IQ ® mobile app to grow their brands, excite subscribers with the popular services they want and love, and lower support costs

® mobile app to grow their brands, excite subscribers with the popular services they want and love, and lower support costs Provide insights about how to leverage turnkey integrations (including Facebook, HubSpot, and Mailchimp) to seamlessly create automated omnichannel marketing campaigns that excite subscribers and drive marketing ROI

Deliver best practices for customer support representatives, product marketers, and content marketers

“Calix is completely dedicated to its customers’ success and the introduction of Broadband Marketing Academy further underscores that commitment,” said Bethany Chinadle, vice president of operations at Triangle Communications. “Calix is taking impressive leaps forward to help broadband marketers learn how to eliminate subscriber churn, create new revenue streams, and increase average revenue per user (ARPU) to grow profitability. They keep our specific needs in mind—whether it’s how to generate insights from the vast amount of data in our networks or create targeting messaging that will resonate with specific subscriber segments. Broadband Marketing Academy will strengthen our marketing capabilities across the entire organization.”

“To win market share, broadband marketers have the daunting task of competing against the consumer giants and their massive marketing budgets,” said Matt Collins, executive vice president of commercial operations and chief marketing officer at Calix. “Our mission at Calix is to give even the smallest BSP everything they need to compete and win. We provide the platforms, solutions, resources, and now—with Broadband Marketing Academy—the training they need to achieve successful results. I’m grateful to the amazing community of marketers that has rallied to develop this valuable new resource. We look forward to helping our customers develop and master the key skills that will enable them to achieve marketing greatness.”

Broadband Marketing Academy is available online and is free to all BSPs using Calix Marketing Cloud. Visit Broadband Marketing Academy to learn more and sign up.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission; to enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.

