Calix Industry-First ONT Speed and Latency Testing Delivers Broadband Performance Insights So Providers Can Differentiate Through Amazing Customer Support

In an industry breakthrough, Calix expands the cloud capabilities for the Calix Broadband Platform by introducing the first on-demand ONT speed and latency testing—providing broadband performance insights that service providers can leverage to accurately diagnose and address subscriber issues with a simple click of a button

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) unveiled groundbreaking capabilities for broadband service providers (BSPs) with the industry’s only on-demand optical network terminal (ONT) speed and latency testing. This innovation further advances the testing capabilities currently available for Wi-Fi gateways on the cloud-and-software-enabled Calix Broadband Platform. With the click of a button, BSPs can utilize the platform to run speed and latency tests to streamline issue resolution for subscribers—easily deciphering a subscriber equipment issue versus a network issue without dispatching a service technician to the subscriber’s home. Additionally, ONT speed and latency testing on the Calix Platform allows open access network operators to quickly verify network performance for their retail internet service provider (ISP) customers.





This industry milestone extends the full set of broadband service testing capabilities in Calix Cloud®, the cloud insights engine on the Calix Platform. This robust portfolio began with support for FCC Performance Testing in partnership with Ookla and expanded to include multi-gig speed and latency testing based on the Broadband Forum TR-143 standard. The newly supported on-demand ONT speed and latency testing capability gives BSPs more visibility into the quality of service they provide so they can continue to prove the value of their offerings. With a diverse range of testing capabilities on one platform, BSPs can more easily ensure exceptional subscriber experiences that earn a remarkable Net Promoter Score℠ (NPS®) in the 70s, 80s, or even 90s.

With the latest updates to the Calix Platform, BSPs can simplify the complexity of support and network operations while improving the subscriber experience with:

On-demand ONT-based speed and latency testing to quickly diagnose issues. By leveraging a fully integrated solution, this industry-first innovation simplifies speed and latency testing for the latest generation of Calix ONTs, allowing operations teams to validate network performance and improve first call resolution. It also enables faster, more accurate problem isolation during real-time troubleshooting by providing historical testing over the past 90 days. Critically, speed and latency tests can be performed by both customer support and network operations teams directly at the ONT without requiring access to additional dedicated test equipment.

Automated subscriber alarm reporting and high-value classification for higher CSAT. Network operations and customer support teams can now identify issues with automated alarm reporting and scheduled traffic reports to proactively understand trends and eliminate manual processes. Additionally, BSPs can streamline troubleshooting for high-value subscribers to better prioritize issues. The results are reduced trouble calls, quicker time to resolution, and improved customer satisfaction (CSAT).

Network operations and customer support teams can now identify issues with automated alarm reporting and scheduled traffic reports to proactively understand trends and eliminate manual processes. Additionally, BSPs can streamline troubleshooting for high-value subscribers to better prioritize issues. The results are reduced trouble calls, quicker time to resolution, and improved customer satisfaction (CSAT). Multi-server capabilities enabling speed testing up to 10 Gbps for geo-diverse markets. BSPs can easily expand multi-gig (up to 10 Gbps) speed and latency testing coverage to geographically diverse markets with multiple servers. This helps mitigate latency during testing, increases accuracy, and validates service performance.

Calix Cloud has earned significant accolades for its customer support and network operations capabilities. Calix Service Cloud recently won the Call Center Award from the 2024 BMMA Best in Class Marketing Awards and was named a 2024 Customer Product of the Year winner by TMC. Calix Operations Cloud was also recognized as a 2022 Cloud Computing Product of the Year by TMC.

“There has been a significant lack of industry innovation using the ONT for speed and latency testing,” said Shane Eleniak, chief product officer at Calix. “Leveraging our previous innovations in FCC CAF testing and the more than $1 billion we invested to build our cloud-and-software-enabled platform, we were well positioned to achieve this industry milestone for our customers. Our platform enables BSPs to conduct every test needed—be it to secure funding, comply with FCC regulations, or now pinpoint and diagnose subscriber issues at the ONT with just one click. Calix customers can simply and easily decipher a subscriber equipment issue versus a network issue without rolling a truck or spending more resources. As a result, our customers can continue to grow in crowded broadband markets by differentiating on the customer support they provide and the exceptional subscriber experiences they enable.”

Learn more about the full set of broadband service testing capabilities—including new ONT speed and latency testing—only available on the Calix Broadband Platform.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX)—Calix is a cloud and appliance-based platform and managed services company. Broadband service providers leverage the Calix Broadband Platform, cloud, and managed services to simplify operations, engagement, and service; innovate for their consumer, business, and municipal subscribers; and grow their business and the communities they serve.

Our end-to-end platform and managed services democratize the use of data, enabling our customers of any size to operate efficiently, acquire subscribers, and deliver exceptional experiences. Calix is dedicated to driving continuous improvement in partnership with our growing ecosystem to support the transformation of our customers and their communities.

