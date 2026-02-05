Calix CEO Michael Weening To Keynote at MWC26 Barcelona: How Agentic AI Enables an ‘Experience of One’ for Every Subscriber

In a livestreamed keynote at Mobile World Congress, Weening will reveal how service providers can turn agentic AI into operational advantage, personalizing at scale to grow subscribers while increasing ARPU and reducing churn

BARCELONA, Spain & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CALX #calix--Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Weening will deliver a keynote in the Tuesday morning, March 3, “Architects of the AI Age” session at MWC26 Barcelona. Calix’s presence at MWC, the world’s largest and most influential connectivity event, extends the momentum following the recent launch of the company’s AI‑native platform.

Weening will take the MWC Main Stage on Tuesday morning to reveal a transformative vision for telecommunications: how agentic AI enables service providers to deliver an “experience of one” to millions of subscribers simultaneously—personalizing every interaction in real time, unlocking new revenue streams, and fundamentally redefining what it means to grow in the connected world.

He will be joined onstage by leading AI researcher and author Kate Crawford, a globally recognized voice in AI ethics, to explore how this transformation goes beyond automation. They will address how responsible agentic AI can amplify team capabilities and drive sustainable growth built on privacy and transparency. The keynote will be livestreamed globally on the MWC app, MWCBarcelona.com, and Mobile World Live.

As one of the most prominent sessions in MWC Barcelona’s conference program, “Architects of the AI Age” brings together global technology leaders to examine how advances in AI, connectivity, and computing are redefining how networks are built, operated, and delivered. Beyond the keynote, Calix will showcase live demonstrations of its agentic AI platform at MWC with partner Google Cloud, highlighting how providers can deploy AI at scale, whether serving rural communities or large metro markets.

“At Calix, we have invested more than $2 billion over 15 years to build and launch our 3rd generation platform, backed by our partnership with Google Cloud,” said Weening. “Calix Agent Workforce is making agents‑for‑everyone a reality. That is the power of our platform, where you build once and scale everywhere so our customers can monetize by delivering an experience of one to millions of subscribers. The companies that turn AI into operational advantage will be the ones that win.”

MWC26 Barcelona takes place March 2–5 at Fira Gran Via. Weening’s keynote is scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, 2026, from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. CET on the MWC Main Stage Hall 4. Calix will also demonstrate its agentic AI platform with Google Cloud in Hall 2, stands 2H40 and 2I10MR.

To book a meeting with Calix onsite at MWC26 Barcelona, contact Aleksandra.Ciric@calix.com.

Discover the AI-native Calix Platform and agentic workforce, purpose-built for the telecommunications industry.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX)—Calix is an appliance-based platform, cloud and managed services company. Broadband experience providers leverage Calix’s broadband platform, cloud and managed services to simplify their operations, subscriber engagement and services; innovate for their consumer, business and municipal subscribers; and grow their value for members, investors and the communities they serve.

Our end-to-end platform and managed services democratize the use of data—enabling our customers of any size to operate efficiently, acquire subscribers and deliver exceptional experiences. Calix is dedicated to driving continuous improvement in partnership with our growing ecosystem to support the transformation of our customers and their communities.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix’s results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

Calix and the Calix logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Calix and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Calix’s trademarks can be found at https://www.calix.com/legal/trademarks.html. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Press Inquiries:

Alison Crisci

919-353-4323

alison.crisci@calix.com



Investor Inquiries:

Nancy Fazioli

investorrelations@calix.com