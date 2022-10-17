Calix CEO Announces the Third Phase of Calix Evolution Focused on Rapid Expansion of the Platform Ecosystem and Managed Services

At Calix ConneXions 2022, president and chief executive officer Michael Weening highlighted the company’s aggressive shift to managed services enablement, announcing its 8th, 9th, 10th, and 11th managed services, changing the game for service providers everywhere

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) president and chief executive officer Michael Weening today announced the company’s 8th, 9th, 10th, and 11th managed services during its annual innovation and customer success conference, Calix ConneXions 2022. With the global broadband services market expected to double this decade, Calix-partnered broadband service providers (BSPs) are evolving their business models to think beyond speed. Increasingly, they are becoming experience providers by delivering valuable managed services built on top of their Wi-Fi offerings. Today’s news marks 11 managed services in the expanding ecosystem from Calix. These new managed services will give BSPs more opportunities to reach new markets, including business and community, and to expand their residential footprints. By leveraging the power of Calix platforms, BSPs of any size can simplify their businesses, excite their subscribers, and grow value in their communities.

With its platform integrations, Calix is enabling broadband innovation at an incredible pace. Calix has spent 11 years and more than $1 billion developing its cloud and software platforms—Calix Revenue EDGE™, Calix Intelligent Access EDGE™, and Calix Cloud®. Thanks to their maturity, BSPs can quickly and seamlessly deploy, manage, and support new managed services. Calix Cloud enables general managers to leverage sophisticated data and analytics on their network, subscribers, and prospects to make informed business decisions. The award-winning Calix Customer Success Services team, unique in the broadband industry, partners with BSPs to accelerate their go-to-market plans and leverage best practices to achieve successful business transformations.

The broadband industry’s leading conference, held at the Wynn in Las Vegas, highlights the success of innovative BSPs outpacing legacy providers and big-box competitors by building exceptional experiences tailored to subscriber needs. Many Calix-partnered BSPs have 50- to 100-year histories of serving their communities. At ConneXions, Calix is sharing how their BSP customers are leading their markets with differentiated managed service offerings that add incredible value for their members, subscribers, and communities. Against the backdrop of rapid growth in the broadband industry, these BSPs prove that embracing innovation is a winning strategy for even the smallest service provider. Leveraging their local trust and knowledge, BSPs like ALLO Communications, Chariton Valley, Jade Communications, Midwest Energy & Communications, Ontario & Trumansburg Telephone Companies, and Tombigbee Fiber are delivering managed services that grow value in their communities, across generations. Today, Calix introduced four more managed services, totaling 11 in its expanding ecosystem:

SmartTown ™ , the first solution on Calix platforms to enable BSPs of any size to connect people with private, secure, and safe Wi-Fi experiences in town, at parks, at outdoor events, and on the go. outdoor events, and on the go.

, the first solution on Calix platforms to enable BSPs of any size to connect people with private, secure, and safe Wi-Fi experiences in town, at parks, at outdoor events, and on the go. outdoor events, and on the go. SmartBiz ™ , an all-in-one integrated managed service to deliver a broadband solution purpose-built to address the needs of the 34 million small businesses across the United States and Canada.

, an all-in-one integrated managed service to deliver a broadband solution purpose-built to address the needs of the 34 million small businesses across the United States and Canada. Arlo Security , a fully managed home protection service that gives general managers of BSPs yet another way to differentiate in increasingly competitive broadband markets.

, a fully managed home protection service that gives general managers of BSPs yet another way to differentiate in increasingly competitive broadband markets. HomeOfficeIQ, seamless network resiliency that enables automatic failover so 58 percent of job holders who work from home can stay connected.

Tomorrow at ConneXions, Calix will announce advances in Calix Marketing Cloud, Calix Support Cloud, Customer Success Services, Intelligent Access EDGE, and Calix Revenue EDGE Systems.

“Calix has entered the third phase of our business, focusing on enabling BSPs to grow value with a growing ecosystem of managed services and capabilities,” said Michael Weening, president and chief executive officer of Calix. “Service providers can transform from commodity connectivity providers to experience providers for residential, business, and their communities. Over the long term, subscribers will not value speed as multiple fast broadband providers enter most markets. They have made it clear that they value experiences that are reliable and managed. Calix understands the power of regional BSPs that have spent decades—in some cases a century—building long-lasting relationships in their communities and earning their trust. No one is better suited to provide subscribers with the experiences they want and need to support how they live, work, and play today. We are excited about the opportunity that the Calix ecosystem of 11 managed services represents for our customers. The power of Calix platforms enables BSPs to innovate significantly faster than legacy cable and telco competitors. Calix simplifies their business and enables them to excite their subscribers with incredible experiences. Calix is trusted as the innovation engine for our BSP customers so that they can be giants—and grow value for their businesses and communities—for decades to come.”

Watch the ConneXions 2022 “Be the Giant” video to learn how BSPs are transforming their businesses to provide exceptional subscriber experiences.

