Calix Announces Changes to Board of Directors

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced Kevin DeNuccio and J. Daniel Plants have tendered their resignations from the Board effective as of May 12, 2022. Mr. DeNuccio has served on the Calix Board of Directors since 2012 and Mr. Plants has served on the Calix Board of Directors since 2018.

“I want to express my sincere thanks on behalf of the Board and the company to Kevin and Dan for their guidance and contributions over many years as members of the Board,” said Carl Russo, chairman and chief executive officer of Calix. “As the company embarked on its long-term transformation into a software platforms, systems and services provider both have played a critical role in shaping our technology strategy and refining our financial execution.”

“Calix has done what no other company in my experience has done and transformed a traditional communications system company into a cloud analytics, software, systems and services company,” said Mr. DeNuccio. “Being able to contribute to this transformation has been incredible and I look forward to what the company does in the coming years as it continues to expand its platform offerings.”

“Our firm, Voce Capital Management, has been a long-term investor in Calix, and we greatly admire what Carl and the team have built,” said Mr. Plants. “It has been my pleasure to serve on the board for the past four years and to assist in placing Calix in the strongest financial position in its history.”

In concert with these resignations, the size of the Board will be reduced from ten to nine members and a search has commenced to fill the open seat.

