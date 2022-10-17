Calix Announces 11th Managed Service—HomeOfficeIQ—Enabling Service Providers To Deliver Seamless Service Resiliency for Work-From-Home Subscribers

For the 58 percent of subscribers who work from home and need reliable connectivity, the Calix Revenue EDGE platform will eliminate service interruptions that impact productivity by delivering seamless resiliency that enables automatic failover for the devices subscribers use to stay connected to work

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced its 11th managed service, HomeOfficeIQ, so broadband service providers (BSPs) can soon put an end to service interruptions for work-from-home subscribers. In 2022, it is estimated that more than half of U.S. job holders can work from home either part- or full-time. Coming next year, HomeOfficeIQ is seamless network resiliency—provided by cellular backup—to enable automatic failover for subscriber devices. HomeOfficeIQ will help BSPs provide subscribers with a seamless transition to personal Wi-Fi hotspots. It will eliminate common frustrations such as dropped video conferencing calls so that work-from-home subscribers can remain productive. It will also enable BSPs to ensure subscribers stay connected to school, health, and security services. As the latest addition to the growing portfolio of Calix Revenue EDGE™ managed services, general managers can soon add HomeOfficeIQ to existing managed Wi-Fi offerings to increase subscriber retention and Net Promoter Scores (NPS). They can also choose to upsell it for a new revenue stream. Either way, with this new managed service, BSPs can further enhance their brand value and continue to build unbreakable subscriber loyalty by delivering an exceptional experience.

Calix-partnered BSPs benefit from the power of the Revenue EDGE platform, which includes Calix Revenue EDGE Systems, the customizable Calix CommandIQ® mobile app, and ExperienceIQ® advanced Wi-Fi controls. Once deployed, subscribers can manage HomeOfficeIQ from their BSP-branded mobile app, built on CommandIQ. Calix end-to-end platforms—Revenue EDGE, Calix Intelligent Access EDGE™, and Calix Cloud®—give BSPs the ability to seamlessly manage and support HomeOfficeIQ. Calix Marketing Cloud will help BSP marketing teams learn more about the work-from-home subscribers in their base, in addition to prospective subscribers in their fiber footprint who would benefit from HomeOfficeIQ. Calix Support Cloud will then give support teams insights and visibility into the service status and connection configuration settings so customer service representatives (CSRs) can assist subscribers remotely.

“Work-from-home is transforming markets and not going away, no matter how hard companies attempt to force the workforce back to the pre-pandemic norm,” said Michael Weening, president and chief executive officer at Calix. “This is a significant opportunity for Calix-partnered BSPs. Employees are flocking to small towns to stretch their housing dollars and become part of a vibrant community. Calix platforms enable even the smallest BSP to be a giant by providing the most advanced services. HomeOfficeIQ will transform work-from-home in the event of broadband interruption, seamlessly swapping to a wireless back-up—either a hotspot or their smartphone—and blocking all non-essential devices to keep home office work connected. This is another transformative experience delivered by the local Calix-partnered BSP who wants to be the giant of experience.”

HomeOfficeIQ is one of four new managed services announced today at Calix ConneXions 2022. Attendees of the innovation and customer success conference at the Wynn in Las Vegas can learn more about HomeOfficeIQ at the residential area of the Innovation Showcase and Expo through October 18.

Learn more about HomeOfficeIQ and the other managed services from Calix.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX)—Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission: To enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.

