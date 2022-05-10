Calix Adds Constant Contact as 4th Out-of-The-box Integration for Marketing Cloud in a Year, Making It Simple for Even the Smallest Broadband Provider To Excite Their Subscribers at Scale

Thanks to the latest out-of-the-box integration for Calix Marketing Cloud with the leading email platform for small businesses, Constant Contact, even the smallest marketing team can easily automate their tailored communications to build their brand and improve engagement rates by as much as 200 percent

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) continues to deliver on its promise to simplify and automate omnichannel marketing by launching an out-of-the-box integration between Constant Contact and Calix Marketing Cloud (Marketing Cloud). Adoption of the Calix Revenue EDGE platform by broadband service providers (BSPs) has grown by more than 90 percent over the last year. Armed with the full platform, many BSPs are introducing breakthrough new services such as home-network security and connected cameras. Thanks to Marketing Cloud integrations with their favorite marketing automation solutions, it is easier than ever for BSPs to find and engage subscribers who might be interested in their new value proposition. Constant Contact is one of the top email marketing platforms for BSPs today. By incorporating real-time data and analytics from Marketing Cloud into their marketing campaigns, any BSP can easily target the right subscribers with the right message. This leads to better campaign response rates, revenue growth, and higher subscriber satisfaction. The latest Marketing Cloud integration adds to the growing ecosystem of solutions in the Revenue EDGE platform, which includes Mailchimp, Facebook, and HubSpot. Armed with these solutions, even a marketing team of one person can expand communications efficiency fourfold and engagement by 200 percent. The CommandIQ® mobile app also makes it easy to communicate value to subscribers thanks to push notifications and subscriber alerts.

These newest capabilities in Marketing Cloud and CommandIQ make it easier for even the smallest marketing team to communicate value by:

Expanding email campaign reach. Since the integration with Mailchimp launched last year, Marketing Cloud has enabled BSPs to create highly targeted, relevant, and engaging email campaigns that boost open rates to 54 percent—262 percent higher than the industry average. Building on this success, Marketing Cloud’s integration with Constant Contact’s digital marketing platform simplifies world-class email marketing. Now BSPs can seamlessly import and update email lists to target groups of subscribers and track engagement analytics to inform strategy.

Increasing direct mail engagement and efficiency with added audience automation. According to data from Heavy Reading and Calix, 77 percent of BSPs rank direct mail as a top or medium marketing priority for reaching new subscribers. Marketing Cloud now enables broadband marketers to access the direct mail features within Mailchimp and HubSpot. This makes it easier to deploy direct mail to smaller, targeted audiences, reducing costs and increasing engagement rates.

Building trust and value for subscribers. CommandIQ makes it easier to build trust and prove value through the BSP's customized app by showing subscribers how they're protected from viruses and cyber threats. CommandIQ now also provides expanded parental controls in ExperienceIQand can support two administrators per household. This enables BSPs to instantly double the subscribers they reach via the mobile notifications function.

A long-time Marketing Cloud user, Polar Communications leverages this steady stream of thoughtful integrations and updates to automate world-class marketing campaigns that convey the value of their services in North Dakota. Led by a single broadband marketer, Lisa Olson, the organization leveraged Marketing Cloud’s integration with Facebook to support an omnichannel campaign that drove a 380 percent increase in downloads (in less than six months) to the Polar Wi-Fi app, built on CommandIQ. With more subscribers on the app, it is easier than ever to show the value Polar Communications brings every day—such as blocking an average of 9,000 cyber threats in the past month alone. By offering ProtectIQ, which Polar bundled with managed Wi-Fi in 2022, Olson and Polar ensure their entire community enjoys network-level cybersecurity.

“Marketing Cloud makes it easy for us to communicate the value of our critical Wi-Fi and security services to a growing, segmented subscriber base,” said Lisa Olson, marketing specialist at Polar Communications. “Each time Calix announces new integrations and features to Marketing Cloud, they have a direct impact on my workflow. With the Constant Contact integration, I won’t need to upload our email list each time we add new subscribers. This will free up time to focus on four times as many thoughtful monthly email campaigns that increase engagement and emphasize the value of our services. Polar was founded 70 years ago with the mission to leverage innovation to serve our community. Thanks to automation from Marketing Cloud, we continue to bring more value to our subscribers.”

Broadband marketers using Marketing Cloud also have access to Calix Premier Customer Success Services to help them meet their goals. Led by a customer success manager (CSM), the program provides marketers with expertise and resources on a lengthy list of services including integration setup support. The CSMs also provide easy-to-implement best practices that are proven to streamline, simplify and increase the engagement of omnichannel marketing campaigns. Finally, new Spanish language assets have been added to the Calix Market Activation Program to help BSPs convey value to millions of Spanish-speaking subscribers.

“Calix is delivering on its promise to simplify omnichannel marketing to make it easier for BSPs to communicate their evolving value propositions,” said Matt Collins, executive vice president of commercial operations and chief marketing officer at Calix. “Many of the BSPs we work with started as electric coops and non-profits over a century ago. Today, they provide vital services such as high-speed internet, home network cybersecurity, and parental controls for their members, subscribers, and communities. Now subscribers require these vital services more than ever. Traditionally they have looked to the consumer giants for solutions. Today, thanks to the Revenue EDGE platform, subscribers can get cutting-edge, managed solutions from their trusted, local BSP. With the new integrations in Marketing Cloud, BSPs can easily share relevant solutions with high-potential prospects and customers. It’s powerful and simpler than ever.”

Learn how new integrations and capabilities in Calix Marketing Cloud, CommandIQ, and the Market Activation Program enable BSPs to easily execute world-class omnichannel marketing and communicate their value to subscribers.

