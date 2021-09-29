California Tacos, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire OnPlate Mobile App

MIDDLETOWN, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–California Tacos, Inc announced today that it has entered into a binding Letter of Intent to acquire “OnPlate,” a mobile app technology company.

California Tacos owns and operates California Tacos Fast-Casual restaurants, Bandito Hot Sauce, and Bag-it-to-go Mobile app technology.

Upon the closing of the transaction, scheduled for October 27th, 2021, California Tacos will merge Bag-it-to go mobile app technology with OnPlate and consolidate all mobile app technologies under the OnPlate technologies brand going forward.

Robert Reynolds, CEO of California Tacos: “OnPlate has done an incredible job building their mobile app technology in a user-friendly, practical, and authentic way. We are excited to have OnPlate as our new foundational piece of our digital strategy as we continue to execute on our overall growth initiatives. Additionally, we believe this will also be a big boost in value to our start engine raise as it expedites our digital market strategy for immediate market deployment.” (https://www.startengine.com/californiatacos)

Scott Kelly, CEO of OnPlate: “When I assumed the role of CEO and moved the headquarters to Phoenix, I set a goal of taking the leading edge payment technology my partners built to scale. Joining the experienced team at California Tacos allows us to do just that. We are thrilled to a part of the team that Robert built.”

Kelly is also the CEO of Phoenix based accelerator Black Dog Venture Partners. (BlackDogVenturePartners.com)

OnPlate will join the list of brands that California Tacos controls in the fast-casual, consumer packaged goods, and digital technology sectors.

About OnPlate:

Phoenix, AZ based OnPlate is a one-of-a-kind concierge, waiter, menu and payment processor, all wrapped into one easy-to-use mobile app. (OnPlate.app)

About California Tacos, Inc.

California Tacos is a fast casual Southern California-inspired Mexican restaurant with a fresh and simple menu. Through its diversified business model, California Tacos is able to participate in the wildly popular fast-casual restaurant concept, a consumer product goods distribution channel with proven flavor profiles for the Bandito Hot Sauce, and a disruptive mobile app technology offered to all independent restaurants for a low fee to keep them competitive in an ever changing market. (caltacos.com)

If you would like to receive Company news directly to your inbox, you can signup at the company website.

Contacts

Robert Reynolds, CEO

robert@caltacos.com

760-672-2260