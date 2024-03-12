California Special Districts Association (CSDA) Partners with VC3 to Deliver Cybersecurity and Technology Services to Special Districts in California

COLUMBIA, S.C & SACRAMENTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The California Special Districts Association (CSDA) has partnered with VC3 to deliver cybersecurity and technology services to special districts in California.





VC3’s local government-focused cybersecurity and technology services are consistent with the CSDA’s mission to promote good governance and improve core local services for all types of independent special districts in the state of California.

“Special districts have varying needs when it comes to information technology and cybersecurity, which is why we wanted to partner with a company that not only specializes in working with public agencies but also would have service options for both small and large special districts,” said Neil McCormick, Chief Executive Officer of CSDA. “VC3 is proven. They’ve dedicated 30 years to serving local government, and many state municipal leagues have selected them as an exclusive endorsed partner. Our members can trust VC3 to understand their specialized needs, offer them cost-effective technology and cybersecurity solutions, and keep them safe and secure while modernizing their IT environments. I’m excited about the potential and possibilities of this new partnership.”

VC3 provides local governments, including special districts, with essential technology services and solutions that secure and modernize a special district’s IT for a fraction of the typical costs. For one monthly all-inclusive fee, special districts in California can choose from a variety of packages that include:

MANAGE

We help you use technology to drive efficiency and mitigate risk. We do it while helping you avoid bloated solutions and unpredictable costs. In other words, working with VC3 means you’ll never have to say “I thought we already fixed that” ever again.

Managed IT Services : Get 24/7 support and ongoing maintenance for your hardware, software, network, and backups.

: Get 24/7 support and ongoing maintenance for your hardware, software, network, and backups. Co-Managed : Ideal for organizations with internal IT.

: Ideal for organizations with internal IT. Managed VoIP: Cost-effective, fully supported, and modernized phone systems.

PROTECT

With VC3, you can rest easy knowing that you are protected today and prepared for whatever tomorrow brings. We don’t just tell you which tool to buy to protect your organization. We walk you through why you need it, which risks it mitigates, what that means for your larger cybersecurity strategy, and how we can help protect you moving forward.

Managed Security Services : Our right-sized cybersecurity solutions keep your organization protected.

: Our right-sized cybersecurity solutions keep your organization protected. Data Backup + Disaster Recovery : Minimize operational disruption and mitigate risk with onsite and offsite data backup solutions.

: Minimize operational disruption and mitigate risk with onsite and offsite data backup solutions. Security Assessment: Actionable assessments that keep you compliant and improve cybersecurity resilience.

Security Awareness Training

90% of cyberattacks begin in an email. To keep your employees trained and ready to resist a cyberattacker’s tricks, VC3’s Security Awareness Training service provides:

Monthly automated phishing tests that identify people in your organization who are vulnerable to clicking on bad links and attachments.

tests that identify people in your organization who are vulnerable to clicking on bad links and attachments. Quarterly security training that covers safe computing practices.

Monthly management reports and ongoing training support.

ACCELERATE

Technology should exist to serve us, not the other way around. We balance simplicity and strength, serving as the guide through IT chaos.

SharePoint : Drive simplicity, efficiency, and secure collaboration .

: Drive simplicity, efficiency, and secure . Power BI : Use data and technology to increase efficiencies and achieve organizational goals.

: Use data and technology to increase efficiencies and achieve organizational goals. Application Development: Custom software applications and solutions to meet your specific needs.

CSDA and VC3 can customize plans depending on the number of your employees and the size of your technology infrastructure. This customization makes cybersecurity and technology services affordable for your budget, from the smallest special district to the largest.

Contacts

California Special Districts Association

Member Services at (916) 442-7887 or membership@csda.net

VC3

David Surfas at (818) 399-6073 or david.surfas@vc3.com