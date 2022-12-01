California Dairies Chooses Veeam to Secure Critical Data, Ensure Business Continuity and Protect Against Ransomware

Veeam Availability Suite and Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 protects critical data to help maintain production and payroll for more than 300 dairy farms in California

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DataProtection—Veeam® Software, the leader in Modern Data Protection, today announced it was selected by California Dairies, Inc. (CDI) to protect their Microsoft 365 data and mitigate cyberattacks. Veeam is also ensuring business continuity through verified disaster recovery (DR) strategies, fast-tracking data protection for multi-cloud ecosystems and offering additional ransomware resilience for the #1 dairy processing cooperative in California that produces safe, fresh milk for all 50 states and more than 50 countries.

CDI is the largest farmer-owned milk-processing cooperative in California, producing approximately 40% of the state’s milk and 20% of the nation’s butter. The company is comprised of more than 300 dairy farms producing nearly 17 billion pounds of milk annually, which CDI processes to make butter, fluid milk products and milk powders. CDI’s production of fresh, high-quality dairy products every day is key to its ongoing success, but this can be a challenge if there’s an unforeseen IT incident.

After facing a near-catastrophic failure where an on-premises Microsoft Exchange server became unavailable, CDI was able to restore data using Veeam Backup & Replication™. Following this incident, CDI recognized the benefits of migrating its on-premises environment to the cloud and decided to deploy Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 for its ease of use, simplicity and reliability.

“Each dairy farm is integral to everything we do as an organization, so protecting the data that helps us collect, market and process milk while providing services to our members is critically important,” said Matthew Prieto, Director of Infrastructure and Security at CDI. “From the first time we started using Veeam solutions, we have not been let down. We know our data is protected and always available when we need it. Veeam has been absolutely core to business continuity, so as we’re moving more backups to the cloud, we know we’re covered.”

Like many manufacturing companies, CDI was an early adopter of virtualization. After CDI determined that backing up physical servers to tape, wasn’t suitable for virtual machines, CDI chose Veeam Availability Suite™. Veeam is cloud agnostic, offering flexible, native-cloud backup capabilities and solutions to defend against ransomware attacks and other threats.

Veeam backs up 72TB of data across 240 virtual machines (VMs) to ExaGrid, which replicates to a DR site. CDI’s DR strategies include Veeam DataLabs™ to verify recovery of backups and replicas (SureBackup® and SureReplica) and Instant VM Recovery® to restore in minutes. In addition, Veeam creates immutable backups in Amazon S3 storage for additional ransomware protection. Veeam also backs up and protects 14TB of data in Microsoft 365 (OneDrive, SharePoint, Teams and Exchange) directly to an off-site cloud repository, which replicates to a DR site for additional protection. Veeam sends backup data to Microsoft Azure Blob Storage and Amazon S3, allowing for protection, security and resiliency of data in long-term, low-cost object storage.

About Veeam Software

Veeam® is the leader in Modern Data Protection. The company provides backup, recovery and data management solutions through a single platform for Cloud, Virtual, Physical, SaaS and Kubernetes environments. Veeam customers are confident their apps and data are protected from ransomware, disaster and harmful actors and always available with the most simple, flexible, reliable and powerful platform in the industry. Veeam protects 450,000 customers worldwide, including 81% of the Fortune 500 and 72% of the Global 2,000. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam’s global ecosystem includes 35,000+ technology partners, resellers and service providers, and alliance partners. To learn more, visit https://www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on LinkedIn @veeam-software and Twitter @veeam.

