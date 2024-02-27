Calabrio Expands Presence in India with New Cloud Offering for Workforce Engagement Management

MINNEAPOLIS & NOIDA, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Calabrio, a globally recognized leader in Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) solutions, has today announced a major expansion in India with the launch of its new cloud offering. Tailored to meet the specific needs of Indian enterprises, this in-country cloud deployment positions Calabrio as the first WEM organization to offer local businesses unparalleled reliability, flexibility, and scalability for innovative contact center operations.





Building upon its strong foundation in India, Calabrio has supported local businesses for over 15 years and boasts a significant presence with over 100 employees in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. This launch underlines the company’s commitment to India’s burgeoning economic landscape and is designed to cater to the unique requirements of Indian contact centers, emphasizing data sovereignty and compliance with stringent local regulations.

Key features of Calabrio’s new cloud offering in India include:

Data Sovereignty and Compliance: Calabrio complies with key regulatory frameworks, including Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023, GDPR, HIPAA and local Indian government regulations, with all interactions and data securely located within the country.

Award-Winning WEM Solutions: Leveraging Calabrio's acclaimed WEM solutions, Indian enterprises can now access cutting-edge tools for workforce management (WFM) and quality management (QM), enhancing operational efficiency and customer engagement.

Scalability and Innovation: The local cloud infrastructure offers scalable solutions that support the dynamic needs of Indian contact centers, driving innovation and growth in this significant market.

Risk-Managed Cloud Journey: Organizations can embark on their cloud journey with a compliant and low-risk employee management solution, ensuring a smooth transition and robust performance.

“The launch of our new cloud offering in India is a testament to Calabrio’s commitment to empowering organizations with state-of-the-art WEM capabilities while adhering to local data regulations,” said Nick Smith, Vice President of Sales – Asia Pacific at Calabrio. “With our significant investment in the region and a deep understanding of the Indian market, we are excited to offer a solution that not only meets regulatory needs but also drives innovation and growth for Indian enterprises.”

About Calabrio

Calabrio is a trusted ally to leading brands. The digital foundation of a customer-centric contact center, the Calabrio ONE workforce performance suite helps enrich and understand human interactions, empowering your contact center as a brand guardian. We maximize agent performance, exceed customer expectations, and boost workforce efficiency using connected data, AI-fueled analytics, automated workforce management, and personalized coaching. Only Calabrio ONE unites workforce optimization (WFO), agent engagement, and business intelligence solutions into a true-cloud, fully integrated suite that adapts to your business.

Calabrio, Calabrio ONE and the Calabrio logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Calabrio, Inc. All other trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners.

