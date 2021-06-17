Cala Health and University of California, San Francisco Announce Partnership to Develop Next-Generation, Smart Neuromodulation Therapies

BURLINGAME, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cala Health, Inc., a bioelectronic medicine company developing wearable therapies for chronic disease, today announced a partnership with University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) to develop non-invasive, individualized, peripheral nerve stimulation therapies that leverage Cala Health’s neuromodulation and data science platform technology.

Cala Health will work with renowned neural engineering expert Karunesh Ganguly, M.D., Ph.D., an Associate Professor of Neurology (UCSF Weill Institute of Neuroscience) and others, to advance non-invasive treatments for serious neurological conditions.

“In my clinical work, I see the profound impacts of motor impairments from a wide range of neurological conditions such as brain injury and Parkinson’s disease, and we are committed to advancing new treatments to enhance motor function,” said Dr. Ganguly. “The UCSF team looks forward to a fruitful partnership with Cala to advance peripheral nerve stimulation as a treatment to improve motor function.”

Cala Health is merging breakthroughs in neuroscience and technology to transform the standard of care for chronic disease. The technologies licensed from UCSF under this partnership expands the Company’s pipeline of therapies in neurology, building on the recent launch of Cala Trio™, a Transcutaneous Afferent Patterned Stimulation (TAPS) therapy for hand tremors from a movement disorder called essential tremor. In addition, this partnership further broadens Cala Health’s mechanistic research on novel individualized therapies and the integration of a rich data science platform to advance a software-enabled future that delivers tailored treatment insights to the right patients at the right time.

“We are pleased to partner with UCSF,” said Kate Rosenbluth, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Cala Health. “Dr. Ganguly’s pioneering research on the precise targeting of electrical stimulation to modulate neural networks provides an exciting path to personalize therapy to each patient. This partnership takes Cala Health one step closer to reaching our goal to give the millions of patients suffering from debilitating neurological disorders access to non-invasive, efficacious therapies that improve their quality of life.”

About Cala Health, Inc.

Cala Health Inc., an award-winning bioelectronic medicine company, headquartered in the San Francisco Bay area, is transforming the standard of care for chronic disease. The Company’s wearable neuromodulation therapies utilize electricity as medicine, merging innovations in neuroscience and technology to deliver individualized peripheral nerve stimulation, while its vertically integrated commercial model is transforming the delivery of prescription therapies. Cala Health’s lead product, Cala Trio™, is the only non-invasive, wrist-worn prescription therapy currently available for essential tremor. Cala Health has new therapies under development in neurology, cardiology, and mental health and is backed by leading investors in both healthcare and technology. For more information, visit CalaHealth.com.

About University of California, San Francisco

The University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) is exclusively focused on the health sciences and is dedicated to promoting health worldwide through advanced biomedical research, graduate-level education in the life sciences and health professions, and excellence in patient care. UCSF Health, which serves as UCSF’s primary academic medical center, includes top-ranked specialty hospitals and other clinical programs and has affiliations throughout the Bay Area. UCSF Neurology is ranked #1 nationally among departments of neurology at U.S. medical schools, a distinction it has held for 10 years.

UC Disclaimer

The information stated above was prepared by Cala Health, Inc., and reflects solely the opinion of the corporation. Nothing in this statement shall be construed to imply any support or endorsement of Cala Health, or any of its products, by The Regents of the University of California, its officers, agents, and employees.

Contacts

Media Contact:



Erich Sandoval



Erich.Sandoval@FinnPartners.com