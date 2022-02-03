Home Business Wire Caitlin Waldie Appointed ACS Chief Financial Officer
Business Wire

Caitlin Waldie Appointed ACS Chief Financial Officer

di Business Wire

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#defense–Assured Consulting Solutions (ACS) today announced that Caitlin Waldie has been appointed as the company’s Chief Financial Officer. Previously Director of Finance at ACS, Caitlin is responsible for overseeing the company’s financial operations, fiscal planning, and executing the company’s financial strategy.


Before joining ACS in 2014, Caitlin served as Director of Development at a leading affordable housing developer where she oversaw multiple real estate transactions, worked with tax credit syndicators, and partnered with local government and state agencies to ensure the successful preservation of multifamily affordable housing developments.

Caitlin earned a Master’s degree in Political Science and a Bachelor’s degree in International Affairs from James Madison University.

ABOUT ASSURED CONSULTING SOLUTIONS

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Reston, Va., Assured Consulting Solutions is a well-respected and trusted partner, domain expert, and provider of expert-level support. ACS is a certified Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) that delivers advanced technology solutions and strategic support services in support of critical national security missions for Intelligence, Defense, and Federal Civilian customers. Learn more at www.assured-consulting.com.

Contacts

MEDIA:

Public Relations

(703) 662-5062

pr@assured-consulting.com

Articoli correlati

Arctaris to Construct Broadband Fiber Network in 5 Underserved Maine Communities; Key Program of Broader National Digital Impact Platform

Business Wire Business Wire -
In partnership with municipal authorities, foundations, and broadband utilities, Arctaris aims to increase access to affordable and high-speed internet...
Continua a leggere

LiveEO Hires Director of Sales Americas, Accelerating Expansion to North American Market

Business Wire Business Wire -
BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Satellite Analytics company LiveEO, headquartered in Berlin, Germany, has customers around the world, including in the United States,...
Continua a leggere

Triax Technologies Appoints New CEO; Tackles New Industries In 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Triax Technologies, a worker safety technology company that uses location data & sensors to reduce risky behavior,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Arctaris to Construct Broadband Fiber Network in 5 Underserved Maine Communities; Key Program of...

Business Wire