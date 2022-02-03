Caitlin Waldie Appointed ACS Chief Financial Officer

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#defense–Assured Consulting Solutions (ACS) today announced that Caitlin Waldie has been appointed as the company’s Chief Financial Officer. Previously Director of Finance at ACS, Caitlin is responsible for overseeing the company’s financial operations, fiscal planning, and executing the company’s financial strategy.





Before joining ACS in 2014, Caitlin served as Director of Development at a leading affordable housing developer where she oversaw multiple real estate transactions, worked with tax credit syndicators, and partnered with local government and state agencies to ensure the successful preservation of multifamily affordable housing developments.

Caitlin earned a Master’s degree in Political Science and a Bachelor’s degree in International Affairs from James Madison University.

ABOUT ASSURED CONSULTING SOLUTIONS

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Reston, Va., Assured Consulting Solutions is a well-respected and trusted partner, domain expert, and provider of expert-level support. ACS is a certified Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) that delivers advanced technology solutions and strategic support services in support of critical national security missions for Intelligence, Defense, and Federal Civilian customers. Learn more at www.assured-consulting.com.

