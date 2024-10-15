CAIS To Launch Customizable Model Portfolios, Multi-Manager Registered Solutions, and Portfolio Construction Tools for Advisors

New division, CAIS Advisors, to provide a suite of solutions to assist advisors in allocating to alternative investments

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CAIS, the leading alternative investment platform for independent financial advisors, today announced a new division, CAIS Advisors, a registered investment advisor established to assist advisors in streamlining portfolio construction with a suite of tools and solutions.

CAIS Advisors, led by Neil Blundell, Chief Investment Officer, anticipates offering advisory services, customizable alternative investment model portfolios, and multi-manager registered solutions. “ Despite growing interest in alternative investments, advisors continue to face hurdles in allocating to alternatives, specifically how they fit into the broader portfolio,” said Blundell. “ CAIS’ technology, combined with our advisory capabilities, enables financial advisors to streamline their alternative investment experience through an integrated suite of solutions.”

CAIS Advisors will deliver customizable model portfolios, helping advisors meet diverse client needs and risk profiles, blending asset allocation guidance with alternative investments available on the CAIS Marketplace. CAIS’ enhanced technology supports the development, execution, and management of these portfolios, simplifying the allocation process for wealth managers.

CAIS Advisors intends to introduce a suite of multi-manager registered solutions, providing financial advisors with diversified asset allocation vehicles. The anticipated product suite spans private equity, private debt, real assets, hedge funds, and thematic investments.

Additionally, CAIS will launch Compass, a portfolio construction tool that allows advisors to create and analyze asset allocations with alternative investments—all integrated within the CAIS platform. Compass will enable advisors to select products from the CAIS Marketplace and initiate transactions within the platform.

“ Financial advisors are increasingly seeking solutions that simplify access to private markets, and we are excited to introduce a suite of solutions to help them build more modern portfolios,” said Matt Brown, Founder and CEO of CAIS.

The launch of CAIS Advisors and Compass was announced today at the third annual CAIS Alternative Investment Summit, the industry’s marquee gathering of independent advisors and alternative asset managers, held at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California.

About CAIS

CAIS is the leading alternative investment platform for independent financial advisors. The CAIS platform powers the pre-trade, trade, and post-trade lifecycle of alternative investments providing financial advisors and alternative asset managers a single operating system for scale and efficiency.

CAIS serves over 2,000 wealth management firms that support more than 50,000 financial advisors who oversee approximately $6 trillion in end-client assets. Founded in 2009, CAIS is headquartered in New York City with offices in Austin and London.

CAIS continues to be recognized for its innovation and leadership including awards for Alternative Investment Firm of the Year by Wealth Solutions Report, WealthTech100 List by Fintech Global, Great Places to Work by Fortune, Best RIA Platform by SPi, Best Alternative Investments Solution by Finovate, and many others.

About CAIS Advisors

CAIS Advisors is an SEC registered investment advisor that empowers independent financial advisors’ adoption of alternatives through scalable investment solutions and investment advisory services. CAIS Advisors provides financial advisors with investment advice for pooled investment vehicles and offers a series of diversified model portfolios across a broad range of alternative asset classes, including private equity, private credit, real assets, and hedge funds.

Form ADV

For more information about CAIS, please visit www.caisgroup.com.

Securities offered through CAIS Capital LLC, member FINRA, SIPC.

Contacts

Prosek Partners



pro-CAISPR@Prosek.com