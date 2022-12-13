CAF Announces Key Appointments to Bolster Global Expansion

Former Ethoca executives, Andre Edelbrock and Trevor Clarke join CAF’s Board of Directors to boost cybersecurity company’s new global expansion strategy

SÃO PAULO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CAF, a leading company in the global cybersecurity and digital identity space, announced two new appointments to its Board of Directors in a move that reinforces its strategy to drive business expansion in Brazil and abroad.

Andre Edelbrock and Trevor Clarke both co-founded Ethoca, a leading company in online payment systems, risk, fraud and product management. Edelbrock was originally Ethoca’s CEO and has been appointed to CAF’s Board of Directors. Clarke, previously Ethoca’s CTO, joins CAF’s Board of Directors as an Observer.

“Since its inception, CAF has been on a strong growth trajectory as we have cemented solid partnerships and demonstrated how innovative digital business can secure their customers’ journey,” said Darryl Green, CEO of CAF. “On behalf of my leadership team and CAF, I am excited to welcome Trevor and Andre to the board. Apart from being industry leaders, they are my long-time partners with whom I’ve had great success at Ethoca. I am excited to have their leadership and execution experience as we continue to scale our business and continue our cycle of hyper-growth in Brazil and abroad,” added Green, who was one of the co-founders and CGO at Ethoca.

Edelbrock arrives at CAF after a successful stint at MasterCard. He has served as CEO at Ethoca from its inception in 2005 to 2019, and executive VP at MasterCard from 2019 to 2021.

“CAF has been redefining the approach to tackle fraud and protect businesses in a secure and seamless way. It is one of the most promising companies globally and I’m excited to be joining the board to help the company accelerate its momentum,” said Edelbrock.

Clarke has more than 24 years of leadership experience in technology and business development. As one of the founders and CTO of Ethoca in 2005, he led the build and deployment of their technology platform and supporting operations then transitioned to focus on business development activities, including leading card issuer sales and also partnerships to rapidly grow adoption of Ethoca globally.

“It’s an incredible privilege to join the CAF team at such an exciting time for the Company,” said Trevor Clarke. “I am looking forward to working alongside this brilliant group of individuals as they build on their success and execute on their global growth strategy.”

Edelbrock and Clarke, along with Green and other experienced global investors, were part of a group that raised over BRL 80 million for CAF in July. In addition to them, other investors joined the round such as NielsenIQ CEO, James Peck, and former LexisNexis CEO Andrew Prozes.

Unique approach

CAF entered the global market in 2019. From the outset, its mission has been to empower businesses to scale and enhance onboarding experience, driven by three key pillars: market leading technology, distributed digital identity network and innovative identity verification solutions.

As the only Brazilian company with iBeta Quality Assurance certification, CAF developed its onboarding experience using the best-in-class orchestration layer to quickly and simply create identity and authentication workflows with data and biometrics. Through this sophisticated system, CAF has been able to stop over BRL 877,4 million in frauds and onboarded millions of consumers.

To boost its expansion, CAF has been hiring executives with proven global experience. Former Visa and GBG Group, Emma Lindley was brought in to drive international expansion, whereas Jason Howard (former Ethoca) took over as Chief Revenue Officer. Additionally, Alexandre Brito, former CEO and advisor for Fintech Magalu, joined the Board of Directors to scale the business in Brazil and abroad, and Vanita Pandey, formerly of Visa, ThreatMetrix and Arkose Labs, was added to head the marketing strategies at the company.

Currently, CAF provides digital identity solutions to companies in more than 50 countries, and has offices in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, London, Toronto and Austin, including its headquarters in Venâncio Aires. Customers include Magalu, iFood, Cora, Asaas, Mutual, Zoop, etc.

To learn more about the company’s solutions, please visit www.caf.io.

Contacts

Press Info – GBR Comunicação

Lucas Berredo | lucas.berredo@gbr.com.br

Guilherme Brendler | guilherme.brendler@gbr.com.br