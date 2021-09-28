CAES Provides RF Assemblies for L3Harris F-16 Viper Shield EW Suite

– New all digital electronic shield provides U.S. warfighters and its allies with cutting-edge countermeasures against sophisticated, ever-changing threats.

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#l3harris—CAES, a leading provider of mission-critical electronic solutions, has been selected by L3Harris Technologies to develop RF assemblies for its new Viper Shield all-digital electronic warfare (EW) suite. The AN/ALQ-254(V)1 Viper Shield is a custom virtual electronic shield for the next generation F-16 Block 70/72 multirole aircraft and is designed to provide protection and offensive EW capabilities to warfighters in increasingly complex battle scenarios. CAES will leverage its advanced design approaches and proven high volume manufacturing expertise to deliver a frequency synthesizer and integrated RF assemblies that meet the L3Harris Viper Shield system requirements for size, weight, power and cost (SWaP-C).

“For years CAES and L3Harris have collaborated on many critical missions that keep our world safe and we are proud to partner once again on its new completely digital Viper Shield suite,” said Mike Kahn, President and CEO, CAES. “Our decades-long experience in reliably delivering advanced EW capabilities combined with our pioneering innovations in RF, microwave, and millimeter wave electronics make us a long-term partner of choice for defense primes.”

Managing the electromagnetic spectrum is increasingly important in modern warfare. Both protecting and denying access through electronic warfare is critical to enabling communication and decision making.

Developed in partnership with Lockheed Martin and the U.S. Air Force, the AN/ALQ-254(V)1 Viper Shield provides U.S. allies with cutting-edge countermeasures against sophisticated, ever-changing threats. The L3Harris system features a virtual electronic shield that leverages modern all-digital archi­tecture using commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) technology to provide enhanced system performance, a smaller form factor, reduced weight and easier future upgrades. The baseline version of the Viper Shield will be integrated into the F-16V aircraft fuselage, saving external space for additional capabilities such as fuel pods to increase mission range.

About CAES

CAES is a pioneer of advanced electronics for the most technologically challenging military and aerospace trusted systems. As the largest provider of mixed-signal and radiation-hardened technology to the United States aerospace and defense industry, CAES delivers high-reliability RF, microwave and millimeter wave, microelectronic and digital solutions that enable our customers to ensure a safer, more secure planet. On land, at sea, in the air, in space and in cyberspace, CAES’ extensive electronics and enhanced manufacturing capabilities are at the forefront of mission-critical military and aerospace innovation. www.caes.com

Contacts

Colleen Cronin



CAES



Tel: +1 603 395 3379



Colleen.cronin@caes.com