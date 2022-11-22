CAES President and CEO Mike Kahn Appointed to AIA Executive Committee

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CAES, a leading provider of mission-critical electronics for aerospace and defense, is excited to announce that the Aerospace Industries Association (AIA) has elected CAES President and CEO Mike Kahn to its Board of Governors Executive Committee.





“It’s an honor to be named to this distinguished group of leaders in aerospace and defense,” said CAES President and CEO Mike Kahn. “I look forward to serving on the Executive Committee and helping shape solutions for our industry that foster stronger collaboration across our many stakeholders, continued innovation and growth.”

AIA represents more than 320 manufacturers and suppliers across every sector and tier of the aerospace and defense industry. AIA is led by an Executive Committee that meets frequently to direct its policy guidance through the involvement of CEO-level officers of the country’s major aerospace companies. The government frequently seeks advice from AIA on issues, and AIA provides a forum for government and industry representatives to exchange views and resolve problems on non-competitive matters related to the aerospace and defense industry.

As an Executive Committee member, Kahn will be responsible for acting as a visionary for the organization, ensuring adherence to AIA’s mission, expanding programs and services for membership, and much more. Executive Committee members are selected based on their familiarity with the industry, unique skills and expertise, and management level within their company. Members serve a two-year term.

Congratulations to the members of the 2023 AIA Executive Committee. Learn more about AIA and its governance here.

CAES is a pioneer of advanced electronics for the most technologically challenging defense and aerospace trusted systems. As the largest provider of mixed-signal and radiation-hardened technology to the United States aerospace and defense industry, CAES delivers high-reliability RF, microwave and millimeter wave, microelectronic and digital solutions that enable our customers to ensure a safer, more secure world. On land, at sea, in the air, in space and in cyberspace, CAES’ extensive electronics and enhanced manufacturing capabilities are at the forefront of mission-critical military and aerospace innovation. www.caes.com

