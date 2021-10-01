CAES Acquires Colorado Engineering, Inc.

-New combined entity broadens CAES digital systems engineering and manufacturing capabilities to provide more complete defense electronics and mission-critical solutions.

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cei–CAES, announced today that it has acquired Colorado Engineering, Inc. (CEI), a leading Radio Frequency (RF) and high-performance computing (HPC) solutions provider in Colorado Springs, Colo. CEI’s cutting-edge advancements in providing solutions to complex defense and commercial systems, along with their extensive experience in RF, digital, analog hardware and software solutions, complement CAES’ leading RF, microwave and millimeter wave expertise and manufacturing capabilities across advanced electronics that serve the Aerospace and Defense industry.

“With a shared customer-first culture and passion for solving the most challenging electronic breakthroughs needed in our industry, I am excited to have CEI join our company and continue our successful partnership together,” said Mike Kahn, President and CEO, CAES. “The combination of CAES’ RF and integrated microwave assembly and deep manufacturing expertise, with CEI’s advanced technology and digital systems engineering prowess allows us to deliver agile and differentiated solutions to our customers. Together, we are well-positioned to deliver on next generation platforms.”

“For over 18 years, CEI’s mission is to continually innovate and serve our customers’ needs. I am excited for this next chapter as we continue to pioneer advanced electronics solutions, together with CAES,” said Nancy Scally, Chief Executive Officer, CEI. “Both CEI and CAES have a passion for engineering and innovation. Working as one, we will be able to deliver more benefits to our customers and employees.”

Founded in 2003, CEI is one of the world’s foremost leading RF and HPC solutions providers offering leading-edge technology solutions for the commercial, industrial, automotive, and military industries. CEI supplies off-the-shelf solutions for hardware and software as well as custom-tailored solutions for any application. CEI offers quick turn, innovative solutions, allowing for lower costs, and high-quality designs. In addition, CEI’s expertise includes radar, communications, digital processing, algorithms, cognitive electronic warfare (EW), artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for next generation platforms.

About CAES

CAES is a pioneer of advanced electronics for the most technologically challenging military and aerospace trusted systems. As the largest provider of mixed-signal and radiation-hardened technology to the United States aerospace and defense industry, CAES delivers high-reliability RF, microwave and millimeter wave, microelectronic and digital solutions that enable our customers to ensure a safer, more secure world. On land, at sea, in the air, in space and in cyberspace, CAES’ extensive electronics and enhanced manufacturing capabilities are at the forefront of mission-critical military and aerospace innovation. www.caes.com

