Cadrex Manufacturing Solutions Opens Additional Facility in Mexico

Large North American Manufacturing Company Opens New Facility Near Existing Site in Monterrey

MONTERREY, Mexico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#manufacturing–Cadrex Manufacturing Solutions, one of the largest manufacturing partners and mechanical solutions providers in North America, is expanding its footprint in Mexico. The company opened a new 150,000-square-foot facility near its existing space in an office park in Juarez, part of the Monterrey metropolitan area. This addition gives Cadrex 405,000 square feet of manufacturing space in Mexico. The new facility will serve as an extension of the current space, which has sheet metal fabrication, sheet metal stamping, welding, and plastic injection molding capabilities, as well as assembly and testing.





About 800 employees work at the existing Cadrex Monterrey facility, and Cadrex leaders hope to add hundreds of new employees over the next few years in Mexico. The location serves clients primarily in the data center infrastructure; network, compute, & storage; fiber optics; 5G; and semiconductor markets.

“This is a time of growth for our company, particularly in Mexico. Monterrey’s manufacturing industry is booming, and it is a geographically ideal location. It is close to our network of sites in the U.S. while allowing us to branch across North America and support regional supply chain demand,” says Cadrex CEO Brian Steel.

Cadrex acquired custom mechanical solutions provider Tenere in 2022; the company opened a site in Guadalupe in 2016 before moving the facility to its current space in Juarez in 2021. Cadrex now has 22 facilities located in the United States and Mexico, each with unique capabilities. The company’s locations work cohesively to complete projects, solve problems, and quickly move products through the supply chain. Cadrex has hundreds of active customers, including more than 40 Fortune 500 companies.

About Cadrex Manufacturing Solutions

Cadrex is one of the largest manufacturing partners in North America and the largest mechanical solutions provider, with 22 facilities located in eleven states and Mexico. Offering a unique breadth of capabilities and technical expertise, Cadrex rapidly brings innovative customer programs from concept to scale. Cadrex’s decades of specialized experience designing and manufacturing for the information communication technology, warehouse automation & robotics, kiosk, aerospace & defense, renewable energy & electrical infrastructure, and medical sectors make it a trusted partner in its customers’ supply chains. For more information, visit www.cadrex.com.

