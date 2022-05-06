Home Business Wire Cadence’s John Wall and Richard Gu to Present at Needham Conference
Business Wire

Cadence’s John Wall and Richard Gu to Present at Needham Conference

di Business Wire

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS):

WHO:

John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Richard Gu, vice president investor relations, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS).

WHAT:

Wall and Gu will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Needham Technology and Media Conference on May 16, 2022.

WHEN:

The talk will be available live by webcast at 12:45 p.m. EDT on Monday, May 16, 2022. The presentation will be archived on the Cadence website and available for replay starting at 5:00 p.m. PDT on Monday, May 16, 2022 through 5:00 p.m. PDT on Friday, June 17, 2022.

WHERE:

The webcast will be available online at cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic systems design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to complete systems for the most dynamic market applications, including hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, consumer, industrial and healthcare. For eight years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

© 2022 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Category: Financial

Contacts

Investor Relations

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

408-944-7100

investor_relations@cadence.com

Articoli correlati

VIZIO to Participate in the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference on May 18, 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) today announced that Adam Townsend, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a...
Continua a leggere

Groove Ranked #3 Best Place to Work in the SF Bay Area

Business Wire Business Wire -
Employee reviews earn Groove a top spot on the 2022 Best Places to Work in the Bay Area List...
Continua a leggere

NextGen Healthcare CFO Jamie Arnold Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Business Wire Business Wire -
Accomplished Industry Leader Honored by the Orange County Business Journal ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$NXGN #NextGenHealthcare--NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

VIZIO to Participate in the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference on May...

Business Wire