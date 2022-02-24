Home Business Wire Cadence’s John Wall and Nimish Modi to Present at Berenberg Conference
Cadence’s John Wall and Nimish Modi to Present at Berenberg Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS):

WHO:

John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Nimish Modi, senior vice president, Marketing & Business Development, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS).

WHAT:

Wall and Modi will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Berenberg Thematic Software Conference on March 1, 2022.

WHEN:

The talk will be available live by webcast at 11:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. The presentation will be archived on the Cadence website and available for replay starting at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 through 5:00 p.m. PDT on Friday, April 1, 2022.

WHERE:

The webcast will be available online at cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic systems design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turns design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary products from chips to boards to complete systems for the most dynamic market applications, including hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, consumer, industrial and healthcare. For seven years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

© 2022 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Category: Financial

Contacts

Investor Relations

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

408-944-7100

investor_relations@cadence.com

