<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Cadence’s Anirudh Devgan to Present at Nasdaq Investor Conference
Business Wire

Cadence’s Anirudh Devgan to Present at Nasdaq Investor Conference

di Business Wire

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS):

WHO:

Anirudh Devgan, president and chief executive officer, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS).

WHAT:

Devgan will participate in a fireside chat at the Nasdaq Investor Conference in London on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

WHEN:

The talk will be available live by webcast at 9:00 a.m. GMT on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The presentation will be archived on the Cadence website and available for replay by 7:00 a.m. PST on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, through 5:00 p.m. PST on Monday, January 23, 2023.

WHERE:

The webcast will be available online at cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic systems design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to complete systems for the most dynamic market applications, including hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, consumer, industrial and healthcare. For eight years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

© 2022 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Category: Financial

Contacts

Investor Relations

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

408-944-7100

investor_relations@cadence.com

Articoli correlati

BigCommerce Merchants See 31% GMV Increase on Black Friday, Outpacing Broader Retail Industry

Business Wire Business Wire -
The first two days of Cyber Week were as busy and successful as ever for BigCommerce merchants, despite retailers...
Continua a leggere

GameStop Announces Release Date for Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
GRAPEVINE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) today announced that it will report third quarter fiscal...
Continua a leggere

Forge Global to Attend Upcoming 6th Annual Wells Fargo TMT Summit

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (“Forge”) (NYSE: FRGE), a leading private securities marketplace, announced that Mark Lee, Chief...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

BigCommerce Merchants See 31% GMV Increase on Black Friday, Outpacing Broader Retail Industry

Business Wire