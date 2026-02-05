Cadence Brings Proven Leadership to Rural Health Transformation Program

As RHTP launches nationwide, Cadence offers states a proven, ready-to-scale model for rural chronic care

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As states begin implementing the Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP), Cadence is positioned as the leading provider of scalable, outcomes-driven remote care for seniors with chronic disease across rural America.

With more than 60% of its patients living in rural or underserved areas across its over 85,000 active patients, Cadence operates at the intersection of remote patient monitoring (RPM), chronic disease management, and healthcare workforce extension. Cadence’s proven experience aligns directly with the goals of the RHTP, giving states an immediately deployable care model as they move from allocation to execution.

Cadence’s model combines technology with a clinically integrated care team to deliver continuous care for conditions such as hypertension, heart failure, and type 2 diabetes. Peer-reviewed data demonstrate that patients in its programs achieve meaningful clinical improvements regardless of geography, including a 70% increase in blood pressure control1, a 27% reduction in hospital admissions, and a $1,302 per-patient annual reduction in total cost of care2, with consistent results across rural and underserved communities.

“Rural health transformation is about delivering care in a sustainable way that works for patients, clinicians, and communities over the long term,” said Chris Altchek, Founder and CEO of Cadence. “We’ve built and operated proven, scalable care models in rural America, and we’re ready to support states as they move from planning to execution under the Rural Health Transformation Program.”

Cadence’s approach aligns closely with broader federal efforts to shift healthcare from reactive, episodic treatment toward proactive, preventive care. By supporting early intervention, reducing avoidable hospitalizations, and extending the reach of the existing clinical workforce, Cadence helps states and providers translate federal investment into measurable, lasting impact.

For more information visit www.cadence.care/rural.

1 Feldman D, et al. Clinical and Engagement Results of a Nationwide Comprehensive Remote Patient Care Hypertension Program. Journal of the American College of Cardiology: Advances. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jacadv.2025.101892 2 Feldman D, et al. The Impact of a Remote Patient Care Program on Health Care Costs and Utilization Among Medicare Patients With Chronic Disease. Mayo Clinic Proceedings: Innovations, Quality & Outcomes. Volume 10, Issue 1, 2026. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.mayocpiqo.2025.100679.

About Cadence

Cadence is a clinical technology company that helps seniors stay healthier at home while better supporting clinicians. Today, over 85,000 seniors across 22 health systems are monitored remotely through Cadence’s platform to anticipate needs and prevent hospitalizations before they occur. Peer-reviewed research published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, JACC, NEJM Catalyst, and the Journal of Cardiac Failure demonstrate Cadence’s ability to improve outcomes while reducing healthcare costs. In 2025, Cadence was recognized by TIME as one of the Top 100 HealthTech Companies and by LinkedIn as the #4 Top Startup. To learn more, visit www.cadence.care.

Caitlyn Durcan

caitlyn@cadencerpm.com