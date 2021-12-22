Cack Wilhelm Named on the GrowthCap’s Top 40 Under 40 Growth Investors of 2021 List

MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Award—IVP is pleased to announce that Cack Wilhelm has been named on the GrowthCap’s Top 40 Under 40 Growth Investors of 2021 list. The list highlights the most exceptional private capital investors in the growth segment and recognizes her leadership and expertise in growth investing in the technology sector.

“At IVP, we exist to be the very best partners to the most consequential entrepreneurs, with the hope of playing even a small role in their journeys,” said Cack Wilhelm. “We embrace being a partner to our companies, acknowledging that the time we spend daily with founders is the inspiring work. The current venture capital ecosystem hardly resembles the industry I joined in 2013, but the opportunity to indulge one’s intellectual curiosity remains. I am honored to be included.”

Since its inception in 1980, IVP has invested in over 400 companies and supported 130 of them through their public offerings. The firm has backed category-defining companies like Amplitude, Attentive, Coinbase, CrowdStrike, Datadog, Grammarly, Hopin, Klarna, Slack, Snap, Supercell, Twitter, UiPath, Wise, and ZipRecruiter and remains committed to its focused strategy of supporting innovation at the growth stage and partnering closely with exceptional management teams.

About Cack Wilhelm

Cack joined IVP in 2019. She primarily focuses on investing in growth stage technology companies. Cack led IVP’s investments in CircleCI, Cribl, and Papaya Global and was actively involved in the firm’s investments in Ajaib and Paper. She currently serves as a Board Director for CircleCI and as a Board Observer for Cribl.

Cack earned her B.A. in history from Princeton University, where she was an All-American runner, and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Post-college, she spent two years running for Nike and qualified for two USA teams. She began her professional career at Montgomery & Company where she focused on technology, media, and telecommunications banking in San Francisco. After Montgomery, she pursued a career in enterprise sales, first at Oracle, then at Cloudera. Previous experience includes her investing roles at Scale Venture Partners and Accomplice.

About IVP

Founded in 1980, IVP is one of the premier later-stage venture capital and growth equity firms in the United States. IVP has invested in over 400 companies, 130 of which have gone public. IVP is one of the top-performing firms in the industry and has a 40-year IRR of 43.1%. IVP specializes in venture growth investments, industry rollups, founder liquidity transactions, and select public market investments. IVP investments include such notable companies as Amplitude (AMPL), AppDynamics (CSCO), Attentive, Brex, Coinbase (COIN), Compass (COMP), CrowdStrike (CRWD), Datadog (DDOG), Discord, Dropbox (DBX), GitHub (MSFT), Glossier, Grammarly, HashiCorp (HCP), Hims & Hers (HIMS), Hopin, Klarna, LegalZoom (LZ), Looker (GOOGL), Marketo (MKTO), MasterClass, Mindbody (MB), MuleSoft (CRM), Netflix (NFLX), Niantic, Podium, Robinhood (HOOD), Rubrik, Slack (WORK), Snap (SNAP), Supercell (Tencent), Twitter (TWTR), UiPath (PATH), Wise (WISE), ZipRecruiter (ZIP), and Zynga (ZNGA). For more information, visit www.ivp.com or follow IVP on Twitter: @ivp.

