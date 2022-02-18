CACI Sector President DeEtte Gray Receives AFCEA International Women’s Appreciation Award

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that DeEtte Gray, CACI President of Business and Information Technology Solutions, received the AFCEA International Women’s Appreciation Award for 2022. The award recognizes and honors AFCEA members, regardless of gender, who have gone above and beyond expectations to further the careers of women and support the association.

In 2021, Ms. Gray concluded her three-year tenure as chair of AFCEA International’s Board of Directors. Under her leadership, AFCEA expanded their STEM-focused scholarships, teacher grants, and activities. Currently, Ms. Gray is an advisory council member for Children’s Science Center, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and interactive museum where children can explore science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) concepts through fun, engaging hands-on exhibits, activities, and programs.

Ms. Gray was recognized by AFCEA for being a highly-respected businesswoman and a strategic thinker with an exceptional track record of developing strong customer relationships and perpetuating a culture of inclusion, teamwork, and innovation. Ms. Gray is the executive champion of CACI’s Black employee resource group, an active member of CACI’s Women employee resource group, and is a mentor within the company.

“I am incredibly honored to receive AFCEA’s Women’s Appreciation Award. I take immense pride in building a skilled STEM workforce by inspiring women at all levels to pursue careers in national security,” said Ms. Gray. “I believe teams that are inclusive of all people, especially women, enhance the workplace and become more powerful.”

As a Top Workplace 2022 recipient, CACI’s unique expertise and distinctive technology offers its diverse, highly-skilled workforce an outstanding experience where employees can invent their future.

