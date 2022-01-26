Home Business Wire CACI Reports Results for Its Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter
CACI Reports Results for Its Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter

Revenues of $1.5 billion

Net income of $90.3 million and Diluted EPS of $3.83

Adjusted net income of $103.6 million and Adjusted diluted EPS of $4.39

Adjusted EBITDA of $158.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.6%

Robust cash flow from operations and free cash flow

Contract awards of $2.0 billion

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), a leading provider of expertise and technology to government enterprise and mission customers, announced results today for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2021.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We delivered solid results in the second quarter, with organic growth, healthy profitability, and robust cash flow. Contract awards were strong and included nearly $600 million of classified contracts, demonstrating our differentiation and the value of investing ahead of customer need to address critical national security and modernization priorities. We continued to execute on our flexible and opportunistic capital deployment strategy, making two acquisitions that enhance our capabilities and customer footprint in high-value areas of our addressable market. CACI remains well-positioned to deliver long-term growth, margin expansion, and shareholder value.”

Second Quarter Results

Three Months Ended
(in millions, except earnings per share and DSO)

12/31/2021

12/31/2020

% Change

Revenue

$1,485.8

$1,468.7

1.2

%

Income from operations

$124.1

$141.5

-12.3

%

Net income

$90.3

$106.5

-15.2

%

Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure1

$103.6

$119.4

-13.2

%

Diluted earnings per share

$3.83

$4.18

-8.4

%

Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure1

$4.39

$4.69

-6.4

%

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a non-GAAP measure1

$158.0

$174.6

-9.5

%

Net cash provided by operating activities excluding MARPA1

$128.9

$189.8

-32.1

%

Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure1

$117.4

$174.2

-32.6

%

Days sales outstanding (DSO)2

53

53

(1)

This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For additional information regarding this non-GAAP measure, see the related explanation and reconciliation to the GAAP measure included below in this release.

(2)

The DSO calculations for three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 exclude the impact of the Company’s MARPA, which was 9 days and 10 days, respectively.

Revenues in Q2 FY22 increased 1 percent year-over-year organically. The year-over-year decrease in income from operations was driven primarily by unusually high profitability in the year-ago quarter, which was partially due to low cost of delivery on fixed-price programs and lower travel and medical expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Diluted earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share decreased due to lower income from operations, higher interest expense, and a higher tax rate, partially offset by a lower share count as a result of the $500 million accelerated share repurchase announced in March 2021. The decrease in cash from operations, excluding MARPA, was driven by a $21 million benefit from deferred payroll taxes under the CARES Act in the year-ago quarter and a $47 million repayment of deferred payroll taxes in the current quarter. Excluding the CARES Act impacts, both cash from operations and free cash flow would have increased when compared to Q2 FY21.

Second Quarter Contract Awards

Contract awards in Q2 FY22 totaled $2.0 billion, with approximately 70 percent for new business to CACI. Awards exclude ceiling values of multi-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts. Some notable awards during the quarter were:

  • A new five-year, single-award task order, with a ceiling value of $514 million, to provide network modernization of outside plant (OSP) infrastructure and facilities across major U.S. Army locations within the continental United States. Awarded by GSA FEDSIM under the Alliant 2 contract vehicle, CACI engineers, managers, and technicians will deliver enterprise technology to enhance capabilities and improve capacity needed for an underground fiber optic cable infrastructure required to support robust, reliable, high-speed voice, video and data networks for critical command and control systems.
  • Approximately $600 million in previously unannounced awards on classified contracts with federal government customers supporting national security.

Total backlog as of December 31, 2021 was $24.1 billion compared with $22.4 billion a year ago, an increase of 8 percent. Funded backlog as of December 31, 2021 was $3.1 billion compared with $2.9 billion a year ago, an increase of 7 percent.

Additional Second Quarter Highlights

  • CACI completed its acquisition of SA Photonics, Inc., a leading provider of innovative multi-domain photonics technologies for free-space optical (FSO) communications. Together, CACI’s Photonic Solutions and SA Photonics will address a broader market spanning high-end manned flight programs to the value based proliferated Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) market that the Space Development Agency (SDA) and the U.S. Space Force are seeking. CACI will offer the most advanced photonics engineering and manufacturing capabilities in the U.S. by adding two major facilities in California and Florida to its existing footprint in New Jersey.
  • CACI acquired ID Technologies (IDT), an innovative enterprise IT, Infrastructure-as-a-Service, and network modernization provider with NSA- compliant Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) technology. The acquisition closed on December 29, 2021 with a total purchase consideration of $225 million. The acquisition expands CACI’s secure network modernization capabilities with CSfC software equipping U.S government workers with modern devices to operate virtually anywhere within essential systems that are vital to national security. Additionally, CACI will leverage IDT’s capabilities in product and engineering solutions to deliver on our customer’s cloud, network, and end-user initiatives.
  • CACI Board Member, The Honorable Susan M. “Sue” Gordon, received the William H. Webster Distinguished Service Award on Dec. 1, 2021. Ms. Gordon was recognized for her significant contributions to the Intelligence Community and was named as one of the United States’ most accomplished national security leaders.
  • CACI’s Lt. Gen. Michael Nagata, U.S. Army (Ret.), Corporate Strategic Advisor and Senior Vice President, received the National Defense Industrial Association’s (NDIA) Special Operations/Low Intensity Conflict (SO/LIC) DeProspero Lifetime Achievement Award on November 4, 2021. The DeProspero Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes sustained, distinguished service and is presented annually to an individual who has made distinctive lifetime contributions with significant impact in the areas of Special Operations, Low Intensity Conflict, or Irregular Warfare.
  • CACI entered into a partnership with Yubico through a memorandum of understanding that establishes Yubico as the exclusive provider of multi-factor authentication (MFA) solutions in support of CACI’s trusted mobile platforms. Yubico will provide YubiKey 5 FIPS Series products for enhanced security and authentication protocols for CACI’s software-defined key loading devices that enable more capable, secure, and resilient communications for U.S. government missions.

FY22 Guidance

The table below summarizes our FY22 guidance and represents our views as of January 26, 2022.

Fiscal Year 2022

(in millions except earnings per share)

Current Guidance

Prior Guidance

Revenues

$6,300 – $6,400

$6,200 – $6,400

Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure1

$430 – $440

$430 – $450

Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure1

$18.14 – $18.57

$18.00 – $18.83

Diluted weighted average shares

23.7

23.9

Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure2

at least $720

at least $720

(1)

Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share are defined as GAAP net income and GAAP diluted EPS, respectively, excluding intangible amortization expense and the related tax impact. This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For additional information regarding this non-GAAP measure, see the related explanation and reconciliation to the GAAP measure included below in this release.

(2)

Expected Fiscal Year 2022 free cash flow includes an estimated $230 million tax benefit related to certain tax elections, as well as a payroll tax deferral repayment of approximately $47 million. Free cash flow is defined as Net cash provided by operating activities excluding MARPA, less payments for capital expenditures (capex). This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For additional information regarding this non-GAAP measure, see the related explanation and reconciliation to the GAAP measure included below in this release.

Conference Call Information

We have scheduled a conference call for 8:30 AM Eastern Time Thursday, January 27, 2022 during which members of our senior management will be making a brief presentation focusing on second quarter results and operating trends, followed by a question-and-answer session. You can listen to the webcast and view the accompanying exhibits on CACI’s investor relations website at http://investor.caci.com/events/default.aspx at the scheduled time. A replay of the call will also be available on CACI’s investor relations website at http://investor.caci.com/.

About CACI

CACI’s approximately 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World’s Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 500 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein that do not address historical facts and, therefore, could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risk factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from anticipated results. These risk factors include, but are not limited to, the following: our reliance on U.S. government contracts, which includes general risk around the government contract procurement process (such as bid protest, small business set asides, loss of work due to organizational conflicts of interest, etc.) and termination risks; significant delays or reductions in appropriations for our programs and broader changes in U.S. government funding and spending patterns; legislation that amends or changes discretionary spending levels or budget priorities, such as for homeland security or to address global pandemics like COVID-19; legal, regulatory, and political change from successive presidential administrations that could result in economic uncertainty; changes in U.S. federal agencies, current agreements with other nations, foreign events, or any other events which may affect the global economy, including the impact of global pandemics like COVID-19; the results of government audits and reviews conducted by the Defense Contract Audit Agency, the Defense Contract Management Agency, or other governmental entities with cognizant oversight; competitive factors such as pricing pressures and/or competition to hire and retain employees (particularly those with security clearances); failure to achieve contract awards in connection with re-competes for present business and/or competition for new business; regional and national economic conditions in the United States and globally, including but not limited to: terrorist activities or war, changes in interest rates, currency fluctuations, significant fluctuations in the equity markets, and market speculation regarding our continued independence; our ability to meet contractual performance obligations, including technologically complex obligations dependent on factors not wholly within our control; limited access to certain facilities required for us to perform our work, including during a global pandemic like COVID-19; changes in tax law, the interpretation of associated rules and regulations, or any other events impacting our effective tax rate; changes in technology; the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of a proposed transaction and our ability to successfully integrate the operations of our recent and any future acquisitions; our ability to achieve the objectives of near term or long-term business plans; the effects of health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks may have material adverse effects on our business, financial position, results of operations and/or cash flows; and other risks described in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

CACI International Inc
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)
 
Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
12/31/2021 12/31/2020 % Change 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 % Change
Revenues

$

1,485,778

$

1,468,711

1.2%

$

2,976,676

$

2,928,217

1.7%

Costs of revenues:
Direct costs

 

974,018

 

947,131

2.8%

 

1,948,189

 

1,887,065

3.2%

Indirect costs and selling expenses

 

354,977

 

347,807

2.1%

 

712,083

 

702,811

1.3%

Depreciation and amortization

 

32,676

 

32,234

1.4%

 

65,268

 

62,378

4.6%

Total costs of revenues:

 

1,361,671

 

1,327,172

2.6%

 

2,725,540

 

2,652,254

2.8%

Income from operations

 

124,107

 

141,539

-12.3%

 

251,136

 

275,963

-9.0%

Interest expense and other, net

 

11,009

 

9,087

21.2%

 

21,407

 

19,067

12.3%

Income before income taxes

 

113,098

 

132,452

-14.6%

 

229,729

 

256,896

-10.6%

Income taxes

 

22,799

 

25,974

-12.2%

 

51,321

 

56,774

-9.6%

Net income

$

90,299

$

106,478

-15.2%

$

178,408

$

200,122

-10.9%

 
Basic earnings per share

$

3.86

$

4.22

-8.5%

$

7.60

$

7.95

-4.5%

Diluted earnings per share

$

3.83

$

4.18

-8.4%

$

7.52

$

7.86

-4.3%

 
Weighted average shares used in per share computations:
Basic

 

23,399

 

25,225

 

23,480

 

25,162

Diluted

 

23,598

 

25,451

 

23,722

 

25,469

 
Statement of Operations Data (Unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
12/31/2021 12/31/2020 % Change 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 % Change
Income from operations (as a % of Revenues)

 

8.4%

 

9.6%

 

8.4%

 

9.4%

Effective tax rate

 

20.2%

 

19.6%

 

22.3%

 

22.1%

Net income (as a % of Revenues)

 

6.1%

 

7.2%

 

6.0%

 

6.8%

 
Adjusted EBITDA1

$

158,025

$

174,580

-9.5%

$

318,965

$

340,016

-6.2%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin1

 

10.6%

 

11.9%

 

10.7%

 

11.6%

 
(1) This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For additional information regarding this non-GAAP measure, see the related explanation and reconciliation to the GAAP measure included below in this release.
CACI International Inc
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
 
12/31/2021 6/30/2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

124,103

 

$

88,031

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

854,415

 

 

879,851

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

356,543

 

 

363,294

 

Total current assets

 

1,335,061

 

 

1,331,176

 

 
Goodwill

 

4,064,968

 

 

3,632,578

 

Intangible assets, net

 

620,688

 

 

476,106

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

190,214

 

 

190,444

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

352,242

 

 

356,887

 

Supplemental retirement savings plan assets

 

103,698

 

 

102,984

 

Accounts receivable, long-term

 

11,398

 

 

12,159

 

Other long-term assets

 

72,421

 

 

70,038

 

Total assets

$

6,750,690

 

$

6,172,372

 

 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long-term debt

$

30,625

 

$

46,920

 

Accounts payable

 

217,795

 

 

148,636

 

Accrued compensation and benefits

 

372,501

 

 

409,275

 

Other accrued expenses and current liabilities

 

316,098

 

 

279,970

 

Total current liabilities

 

937,019

 

 

884,801

 

 
Long-term debt, net of current portion

 

2,079,831

 

 

1,688,919

 

Supplemental retirement savings plan obligations, net of current portion

 

109,444

 

 

104,490

 

Deferred income taxes

 

339,360

 

 

327,230

 

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

 

355,323

 

 

363,302

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

84,003

 

 

138,352

 

Total liabilities

 

3,904,980

 

 

3,507,094

 

 
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
 
Shareholders’ equity:
Common stock

 

4,281

 

 

4,268

 

Additional paid-in-capital

 

555,968

 

 

484,260

 

Retained earnings

 

3,367,495

 

 

3,189,087

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(34,840

)

 

(36,291

)

Treasury stock, at cost

 

(1,047,329

)

 

(976,181

)

Total CACI shareholders’ equity

 

2,845,575

 

 

2,665,143

 

Noncontrolling interest

 

135

 

 

135

 

Total shareholders’ equity

 

2,845,710

 

 

2,665,278

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

6,750,690

 

$

6,172,372

 

CACI International Inc
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
 
Six Months Ended
12/31/2021 12/31/2020
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income

$

178,408

 

$

200,122

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided
by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization

 

65,268

 

 

62,378

 

Amortization of deferred financing costs

 

1,147

 

 

1,163

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

891

 

 

 

Non-cash lease expense

 

33,943

 

 

38,436

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

14,698

 

 

15,041

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(1,962

)

 

(6,311

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of
business acquisitions:
Accounts receivable, net

 

72,650

 

 

94,292

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(24,701

)

 

(20,605

)

Accounts payable and other accrued expenses

 

39,535

 

 

(30,087

)

Accrued compensation and benefits

 

(89,752

)

 

39,461

 

Income taxes payable and receivable

 

46,402

 

 

11,107

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

(34,169

)

 

(37,916

)

Long-term liabilities

 

6,407

 

 

15,206

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

308,765

 

 

382,287

 

 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Capital expenditures

 

(21,632

)

 

(31,873

)

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired

 

(609,356

)

 

(355,127

)

Other

 

923

 

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(630,065

)

 

(387,000

)

 
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from borrowings under bank credit facilities

 

Principal payments made under bank credit facilities

 

Payment of financing costs under bank credit facilities

 

Proceeds from employee stock purchase plans

 

5,221

 

 

4,664

 

Repurchases of common stock

 

(4,995

)

 

(4,420

)

Payment of taxes for equity transactions

 

(13,956

)

 

(18,649

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

358,849

 

 

(5,865

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

 

36,072

 

 

(5,122

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

88,031

 

 

107,236

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

124,103

 

$

102,114

 

Revenues by Customer Group (Unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended
(in thousands) 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 $ Change % Change
Department of Defense

$

1,037,014

69.8%

$

1,012,875

68.9%

$

24,139

2.4%

Federal Civilian Agencies

 

371,897

25.0%

 

390,034

26.6%

 

(18,137)

-4.7%

Commercial and other

 

76,867

5.2%

 

65,802

4.5%

 

11,065

16.8%

Total

$

1,485,778

100.0%

$

1,468,711

100.0%

$

17,067

1.2%

 
Six Months Ended
(in thousands) 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 $ Change % Change
Department of Defense

 

2,037,141

68.4%

 

2,017,070

68.9%

$

20,071

1.0%

Federal Civilian Agencies

 

785,561

26.4%

 

780,213

26.6%

 

5,348

0.7%

Commercial and other

 

153,974

5.2%

 

130,934

4.5%

 

23,040

17.6%

Total

 

2,976,676

100.0%

 

2,928,217

100.0%

$

48,459

1.7%

 
Revenues by Contract Type (Unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended
(in thousands) 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 $ Change % Change
Cost-plus-fee

$

889,358

59.8%

$

843,584

57.5%

$

45,774

5.4%

Fixed price

 

433,290

29.2%

 

440,821

30.0%

 

(7,531)

-1.7%

Time and materials

 

163,130

11.0%

 

184,306

12.5%

 

(21,176)

-11.5%

Total

$

1,485,778

100.0%

$

1,468,711

100.0%

$

17,067

1.2%

 
Six Months Ended
(in thousands) 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 $ Change % Change
Cost-plus-fee

 

1,783,071

59.9%

 

1,667,193

56.9%

$

115,878

7.0%

Fixed price

 

840,995

28.3%

 

874,635

29.9%

 

(33,640)

-3.8%

Time and materials

 

352,610

11.8%

 

386,389

13.2%

 

(33,779)

-8.7%

Total

 

2,976,676

100.0%

 

2,928,217

100.0%

$

48,459

1.7%

 
Revenues by Prime or Subcontractor (Unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended
(in thousands) 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 $ Change % Change
Prime

$

1,335,846

89.9%

$

1,327,025

90.4%

$

8,821

0.7%

Subcontractor

 

149,932

10.1%

 

141,686

9.6%

 

8,246

5.8%

Total

$

1,485,778

100.0%

$

1,468,711

100.0%

$

17,067

1.2%

 
Six Months Ended
(in thousands) 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 $ Change % Change
Prime

 

2,677,405

89.9%

 

2,653,863

90.6%

$

23,542

0.9%

Subcontractor

 

299,271

10.1%

 

274,354

9.4%

 

24,917

9.1%

Total

 

2,976,676

100.0%

 

2,928,217

100.0%

$

48,459

1.7%

 
Revenues by Expertise or Technology (Unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended
(in thousands) 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 $ Change % Change
Expertise

$

686,309

46.2%

$

732,276

49.9%

$

(45,967)

-6.3%

Technology

 

799,469

53.8%

 

736,435

50.1%

 

63,034

8.6%

Total

$

1,485,778

100.0%

$

1,468,711

100.0%

$

17,067

1.2%

 
Six Months Ended
(in thousands) 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 $ Change % Change
Expertise

 

1,389,355

46.7%

 

1,472,959

50.3%

$

(83,604)

-5.7%

Technology

 

1,587,321

53.3%

 

1,455,258

49.7%

 

132,063

9.1%

Total

 

2,976,676

100.0%

 

2,928,217

100.0%

$

48,459

1.7%

 
Contract Awards (Unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended
(in thousands) 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 $ Change % Change
Contract Awards

$

1,952,672

$

2,129,108

$

(176,436)

-8.3%

 
Six Months Ended
(in thousands) 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 $ Change % Change
Contract Awards

$

4,340,641

$

3,963,866

$

376,775

9.5%

 

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Diluted EPS to Adjusted Diluted EPS

(Unaudited)

Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted EPS are non-GAAP performance measures. We define Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted EPS as GAAP net income and GAAP diluted EPS, respectively, excluding intangible amortization expense and the related tax impact as we do not consider intangible amortization expense to be indicative of our core operating performance. We believe that these performance measures provide management and investors with useful information in assessing trends in our ongoing operating performance, provide greater visibility in understanding the long-term financial performance of the Company, and allow investors to more easily compare our results to results of our peers. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

 
(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
12/31/2021 12/31/2020 % Change 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 % Change
Net income, as reported

$

90,299

 

$

106,478

 

-15.2

%

$

178,408

 

$

200,122

 

 

-10.9

%

Intangible amortization expense

 

18,054

 

 

17,478

 

3.3

%

 

35,647

 

 

33,612

 

 

6.1

%

Tax effect of intangible amortization1

 

(4,747

)

 

(4,595

)

3.3

%

 

(9,373

)

 

(8,838

)

 

6.1

%

Adjusted net income

$

103,606

 

$

119,361

 

-13.2

%

$

204,682

 

$

224,896

 

 

-9.0

%

 
Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
12/31/2021 12/31/2020 % Change 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 % Change
Diluted EPS, as reported

$

3.83

 

$

4.18

 

-8.4

%

$

7.52

 

$

7.86

 

 

-4.3

%

Intangible amortization expense

 

0.77

 

 

0.69

 

11.6

%

 

1.50

 

 

1.32

 

 

13.6

%

Tax effect of intangible amortization1

 

(0.21

)

 

(0.18

)

16.7

%

 

(0.39

)

 

(0.35

)

 

11.4

%

Adjusted diluted EPS

$

4.39

 

$

4.69

 

-6.4

%

$

8.63

 

$

8.83

 

 

-2.3

%

 
(in millions, except per share amounts) FY22 Guidance Range
Low End High End
Net income, as reported

$

375

 

 

 

$

385

 

Intangible amortization expense

 

74

 

 

 

 

74

 

Tax effect of intangible amortization1

 

(20

)

 

 

 

(20

)

Adjusted net income

$

430

 

 

 

$

440

 

 
FY22 Guidance Range
Low End High End
Diluted EPS, as reported

$

15.83

 

 

 

$

16.26

 

Intangible amortization expense

 

3.13

 

 

 

 

3.13

 

Tax effect of intangible amortization1

 

(0.82

)

 

 

 

(0.82

)

Adjusted diluted EPS

$

18.14

 

 

 

$

18.57

 

 
(1) Calculation uses an assumed statutory tax rate of 26.3% on non-GAAP tax deductible adjustments.

Note: Numbers may not sum due to rounding

 

Contacts

Corporate Communications and Media:

Jody Brown, Executive Vice President, Public Relations

(703) 841-7801, jbrown@caci.com

Investor Relations:

Daniel Leckburg, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

(703) 841-7666, dleckburg@caci.com

