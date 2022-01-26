CACI Reports Results for Its Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter

Revenues of $1.5 billion

Net income of $90.3 million and Diluted EPS of $3.83

Adjusted net income of $103.6 million and Adjusted diluted EPS of $4.39

Adjusted EBITDA of $158.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.6%

Robust cash flow from operations and free cash flow

Contract awards of $2.0 billion

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We delivered solid results in the second quarter, with organic growth, healthy profitability, and robust cash flow. Contract awards were strong and included nearly $600 million of classified contracts, demonstrating our differentiation and the value of investing ahead of customer need to address critical national security and modernization priorities. We continued to execute on our flexible and opportunistic capital deployment strategy, making two acquisitions that enhance our capabilities and customer footprint in high-value areas of our addressable market. CACI remains well-positioned to deliver long-term growth, margin expansion, and shareholder value.”

Second Quarter Results

Three Months Ended (in millions, except earnings per share and DSO) 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 % Change Revenue $1,485.8 $1,468.7 1.2 % Income from operations $124.1 $141.5 -12.3 % Net income $90.3 $106.5 -15.2 % Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure1 $103.6 $119.4 -13.2 % Diluted earnings per share $3.83 $4.18 -8.4 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure1 $4.39 $4.69 -6.4 % Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a non-GAAP measure1 $158.0 $174.6 -9.5 % Net cash provided by operating activities excluding MARPA1 $128.9 $189.8 -32.1 % Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure1 $117.4 $174.2 -32.6 % Days sales outstanding (DSO)2 53 53

(1) This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For additional information regarding this non-GAAP measure, see the related explanation and reconciliation to the GAAP measure included below in this release. (2) The DSO calculations for three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 exclude the impact of the Company’s MARPA, which was 9 days and 10 days, respectively.

Revenues in Q2 FY22 increased 1 percent year-over-year organically. The year-over-year decrease in income from operations was driven primarily by unusually high profitability in the year-ago quarter, which was partially due to low cost of delivery on fixed-price programs and lower travel and medical expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Diluted earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share decreased due to lower income from operations, higher interest expense, and a higher tax rate, partially offset by a lower share count as a result of the $500 million accelerated share repurchase announced in March 2021. The decrease in cash from operations, excluding MARPA, was driven by a $21 million benefit from deferred payroll taxes under the CARES Act in the year-ago quarter and a $47 million repayment of deferred payroll taxes in the current quarter. Excluding the CARES Act impacts, both cash from operations and free cash flow would have increased when compared to Q2 FY21.

Second Quarter Contract Awards

Contract awards in Q2 FY22 totaled $2.0 billion, with approximately 70 percent for new business to CACI. Awards exclude ceiling values of multi-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts. Some notable awards during the quarter were:

A new five-year, single-award task order, with a ceiling value of $514 million, to provide network modernization of outside plant (OSP) infrastructure and facilities across major U.S. Army locations within the continental United States. Awarded by GSA FEDSIM under the Alliant 2 contract vehicle, CACI engineers, managers, and technicians will deliver enterprise technology to enhance capabilities and improve capacity needed for an underground fiber optic cable infrastructure required to support robust, reliable, high-speed voice, video and data networks for critical command and control systems.

Approximately $600 million in previously unannounced awards on classified contracts with federal government customers supporting national security.

Total backlog as of December 31, 2021 was $24.1 billion compared with $22.4 billion a year ago, an increase of 8 percent. Funded backlog as of December 31, 2021 was $3.1 billion compared with $2.9 billion a year ago, an increase of 7 percent.

Additional Second Quarter Highlights

CACI completed its acquisition of SA Photonics, Inc., a leading provider of innovative multi-domain photonics technologies for free-space optical (FSO) communications. Together, CACI’s Photonic Solutions and SA Photonics will address a broader market spanning high-end manned flight programs to the value based proliferated Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) market that the Space Development Agency (SDA) and the U.S. Space Force are seeking. CACI will offer the most advanced photonics engineering and manufacturing capabilities in the U.S. by adding two major facilities in California and Florida to its existing footprint in New Jersey.

CACI acquired ID Technologies (IDT), an innovative enterprise IT, Infrastructure-as-a-Service, and network modernization provider with NSA- compliant Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) technology. The acquisition closed on December 29, 2021 with a total purchase consideration of $225 million. The acquisition expands CACI’s secure network modernization capabilities with CSfC software equipping U.S government workers with modern devices to operate virtually anywhere within essential systems that are vital to national security. Additionally, CACI will leverage IDT’s capabilities in product and engineering solutions to deliver on our customer’s cloud , network, and end-user initiatives.

CACI Board Member, The Honorable Susan M. “Sue” Gordon, received the William H. Webster Distinguished Service Award on Dec. 1, 2021. Ms. Gordon was recognized for her significant contributions to the Intelligence Community and was named as one of the United States’ most accomplished national security leaders.

CACI’s Lt. Gen. Michael Nagata, U.S. Army (Ret.), Corporate Strategic Advisor and Senior Vice President, received the National Defense Industrial Association’s (NDIA) Special Operations/Low Intensity Conflict (SO/LIC) DeProspero Lifetime Achievement Award on November 4, 2021. The DeProspero Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes sustained, distinguished service and is presented annually to an individual who has made distinctive lifetime contributions with significant impact in the areas of Special Operations, Low Intensity Conflict, or Irregular Warfare.

CACI entered into a partnership with Yubico through a memorandum of understanding that establishes Yubico as the exclusive provider of multi-factor authentication (MFA) solutions in support of CACI’s trusted mobile platforms. Yubico will provide YubiKey 5 FIPS Series products for enhanced security and authentication protocols for CACI’s software-defined key loading devices that enable more capable, secure, and resilient communications for U.S. government missions.

FY22 Guidance

The table below summarizes our FY22 guidance and represents our views as of January 26, 2022.

Fiscal Year 2022 (in millions except earnings per share) Current Guidance Prior Guidance Revenues $6,300 – $6,400 $6,200 – $6,400 Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure1 $430 – $440 $430 – $450 Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure1 $18.14 – $18.57 $18.00 – $18.83 Diluted weighted average shares 23.7 23.9 Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure2 at least $720 at least $720

(1) Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share are defined as GAAP net income and GAAP diluted EPS, respectively, excluding intangible amortization expense and the related tax impact. This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For additional information regarding this non-GAAP measure, see the related explanation and reconciliation to the GAAP measure included below in this release. (2) Expected Fiscal Year 2022 free cash flow includes an estimated $230 million tax benefit related to certain tax elections, as well as a payroll tax deferral repayment of approximately $47 million. Free cash flow is defined as Net cash provided by operating activities excluding MARPA, less payments for capital expenditures (capex). This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For additional information regarding this non-GAAP measure, see the related explanation and reconciliation to the GAAP measure included below in this release.

About CACI

CACI’s approximately 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World’s Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 500 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

CACI International Inc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 % Change 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 % Change Revenues $ 1,485,778 $ 1,468,711 1.2% $ 2,976,676 $ 2,928,217 1.7% Costs of revenues: Direct costs 974,018 947,131 2.8% 1,948,189 1,887,065 3.2% Indirect costs and selling expenses 354,977 347,807 2.1% 712,083 702,811 1.3% Depreciation and amortization 32,676 32,234 1.4% 65,268 62,378 4.6% Total costs of revenues: 1,361,671 1,327,172 2.6% 2,725,540 2,652,254 2.8% Income from operations 124,107 141,539 -12.3% 251,136 275,963 -9.0% Interest expense and other, net 11,009 9,087 21.2% 21,407 19,067 12.3% Income before income taxes 113,098 132,452 -14.6% 229,729 256,896 -10.6% Income taxes 22,799 25,974 -12.2% 51,321 56,774 -9.6% Net income $ 90,299 $ 106,478 -15.2% $ 178,408 $ 200,122 -10.9% Basic earnings per share $ 3.86 $ 4.22 -8.5% $ 7.60 $ 7.95 -4.5% Diluted earnings per share $ 3.83 $ 4.18 -8.4% $ 7.52 $ 7.86 -4.3% Weighted average shares used in per share computations: Basic 23,399 25,225 23,480 25,162 Diluted 23,598 25,451 23,722 25,469 Statement of Operations Data (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 % Change 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 % Change Income from operations (as a % of Revenues) 8.4% 9.6% 8.4% 9.4% Effective tax rate 20.2% 19.6% 22.3% 22.1% Net income (as a % of Revenues) 6.1% 7.2% 6.0% 6.8% Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 158,025 $ 174,580 -9.5% $ 318,965 $ 340,016 -6.2% Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 10.6% 11.9% 10.7% 11.6%

(1) This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For additional information regarding this non-GAAP measure, see the related explanation and reconciliation to the GAAP measure included below in this release.

CACI International Inc Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands) 12/31/2021 6/30/2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 124,103 $ 88,031 Accounts receivable, net 854,415 879,851 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 356,543 363,294 Total current assets 1,335,061 1,331,176 Goodwill 4,064,968 3,632,578 Intangible assets, net 620,688 476,106 Property, plant and equipment, net 190,214 190,444 Operating lease right-of-use assets 352,242 356,887 Supplemental retirement savings plan assets 103,698 102,984 Accounts receivable, long-term 11,398 12,159 Other long-term assets 72,421 70,038 Total assets $ 6,750,690 $ 6,172,372 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 30,625 $ 46,920 Accounts payable 217,795 148,636 Accrued compensation and benefits 372,501 409,275 Other accrued expenses and current liabilities 316,098 279,970 Total current liabilities 937,019 884,801 Long-term debt, net of current portion 2,079,831 1,688,919 Supplemental retirement savings plan obligations, net of current portion 109,444 104,490 Deferred income taxes 339,360 327,230 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 355,323 363,302 Other long-term liabilities 84,003 138,352 Total liabilities 3,904,980 3,507,094 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES Shareholders’ equity: Common stock 4,281 4,268 Additional paid-in-capital 555,968 484,260 Retained earnings 3,367,495 3,189,087 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (34,840 ) (36,291 ) Treasury stock, at cost (1,047,329 ) (976,181 ) Total CACI shareholders’ equity 2,845,575 2,665,143 Noncontrolling interest 135 135 Total shareholders’ equity 2,845,710 2,665,278 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,750,690 $ 6,172,372

CACI International Inc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Six Months Ended 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 178,408 $ 200,122 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 65,268 62,378 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,147 1,163 Loss on extinguishment of debt 891 – Non-cash lease expense 33,943 38,436 Stock-based compensation expense 14,698 15,041 Deferred income taxes (1,962 ) (6,311 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of business acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net 72,650 94,292 Prepaid expenses and other assets (24,701 ) (20,605 ) Accounts payable and other accrued expenses 39,535 (30,087 ) Accrued compensation and benefits (89,752 ) 39,461 Income taxes payable and receivable 46,402 11,107 Operating lease liabilities (34,169 ) (37,916 ) Long-term liabilities 6,407 15,206 Net cash provided by operating activities 308,765 382,287 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (21,632 ) (31,873 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (609,356 ) (355,127 ) Other 923 – Net cash used in investing activities (630,065 ) (387,000 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from borrowings under bank credit facilities Principal payments made under bank credit facilities Payment of financing costs under bank credit facilities Proceeds from employee stock purchase plans 5,221 4,664 Repurchases of common stock (4,995 ) (4,420 ) Payment of taxes for equity transactions (13,956 ) (18,649 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 358,849 (5,865 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents Net change in cash and cash equivalents 36,072 (5,122 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 88,031 107,236 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 124,103 $ 102,114

Revenues by Customer Group (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (in thousands) 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 $ Change % Change Department of Defense $ 1,037,014 69.8% $ 1,012,875 68.9% $ 24,139 2.4% Federal Civilian Agencies 371,897 25.0% 390,034 26.6% (18,137) -4.7% Commercial and other 76,867 5.2% 65,802 4.5% 11,065 16.8% Total $ 1,485,778 100.0% $ 1,468,711 100.0% $ 17,067 1.2% Six Months Ended (in thousands) 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 $ Change % Change Department of Defense 2,037,141 68.4% 2,017,070 68.9% $ 20,071 1.0% Federal Civilian Agencies 785,561 26.4% 780,213 26.6% 5,348 0.7% Commercial and other 153,974 5.2% 130,934 4.5% 23,040 17.6% Total 2,976,676 100.0% 2,928,217 100.0% $ 48,459 1.7% Revenues by Contract Type (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (in thousands) 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 $ Change % Change Cost-plus-fee $ 889,358 59.8% $ 843,584 57.5% $ 45,774 5.4% Fixed price 433,290 29.2% 440,821 30.0% (7,531) -1.7% Time and materials 163,130 11.0% 184,306 12.5% (21,176) -11.5% Total $ 1,485,778 100.0% $ 1,468,711 100.0% $ 17,067 1.2% Six Months Ended (in thousands) 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 $ Change % Change Cost-plus-fee 1,783,071 59.9% 1,667,193 56.9% $ 115,878 7.0% Fixed price 840,995 28.3% 874,635 29.9% (33,640) -3.8% Time and materials 352,610 11.8% 386,389 13.2% (33,779) -8.7% Total 2,976,676 100.0% 2,928,217 100.0% $ 48,459 1.7% Revenues by Prime or Subcontractor (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (in thousands) 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 $ Change % Change Prime $ 1,335,846 89.9% $ 1,327,025 90.4% $ 8,821 0.7% Subcontractor 149,932 10.1% 141,686 9.6% 8,246 5.8% Total $ 1,485,778 100.0% $ 1,468,711 100.0% $ 17,067 1.2% Six Months Ended (in thousands) 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 $ Change % Change Prime 2,677,405 89.9% 2,653,863 90.6% $ 23,542 0.9% Subcontractor 299,271 10.1% 274,354 9.4% 24,917 9.1% Total 2,976,676 100.0% 2,928,217 100.0% $ 48,459 1.7%

Revenues by Expertise or Technology (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (in thousands) 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 $ Change % Change Expertise $ 686,309 46.2% $ 732,276 49.9% $ (45,967) -6.3% Technology 799,469 53.8% 736,435 50.1% 63,034 8.6% Total $ 1,485,778 100.0% $ 1,468,711 100.0% $ 17,067 1.2% Six Months Ended (in thousands) 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 $ Change % Change Expertise 1,389,355 46.7% 1,472,959 50.3% $ (83,604) -5.7% Technology 1,587,321 53.3% 1,455,258 49.7% 132,063 9.1% Total 2,976,676 100.0% 2,928,217 100.0% $ 48,459 1.7%

Contract Awards (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (in thousands) 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 $ Change % Change Contract Awards $ 1,952,672 $ 2,129,108 $ (176,436) -8.3% Six Months Ended (in thousands) 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 $ Change % Change Contract Awards $ 4,340,641 $ 3,963,866 $ 376,775 9.5%

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Diluted EPS to Adjusted Diluted EPS



(Unaudited)

Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted EPS are non-GAAP performance measures. We define Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted EPS as GAAP net income and GAAP diluted EPS, respectively, excluding intangible amortization expense and the related tax impact as we do not consider intangible amortization expense to be indicative of our core operating performance. We believe that these performance measures provide management and investors with useful information in assessing trends in our ongoing operating performance, provide greater visibility in understanding the long-term financial performance of the Company, and allow investors to more easily compare our results to results of our peers. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 % Change 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 % Change Net income, as reported $ 90,299 $ 106,478 -15.2 % $ 178,408 $ 200,122 -10.9 % Intangible amortization expense 18,054 17,478 3.3 % 35,647 33,612 6.1 % Tax effect of intangible amortization1 (4,747 ) (4,595 ) 3.3 % (9,373 ) (8,838 ) 6.1 % Adjusted net income $ 103,606 $ 119,361 -13.2 % $ 204,682 $ 224,896 -9.0 % Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 % Change 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 % Change Diluted EPS, as reported $ 3.83 $ 4.18 -8.4 % $ 7.52 $ 7.86 -4.3 % Intangible amortization expense 0.77 0.69 11.6 % 1.50 1.32 13.6 % Tax effect of intangible amortization1 (0.21 ) (0.18 ) 16.7 % (0.39 ) (0.35 ) 11.4 % Adjusted diluted EPS $ 4.39 $ 4.69 -6.4 % $ 8.63 $ 8.83 -2.3 % (in millions, except per share amounts) FY22 Guidance Range Low End High End Net income, as reported $ 375 — $ 385 Intangible amortization expense 74 — 74 Tax effect of intangible amortization1 (20 ) — (20 ) Adjusted net income $ 430 — $ 440 FY22 Guidance Range Low End High End Diluted EPS, as reported $ 15.83 — $ 16.26 Intangible amortization expense 3.13 — 3.13 Tax effect of intangible amortization1 (0.82 ) — (0.82 ) Adjusted diluted EPS $ 18.14 — $ 18.57 (1) Calculation uses an assumed statutory tax rate of 26.3% on non-GAAP tax deductible adjustments. Note: Numbers may not sum due to rounding

