CACI President and CEO John Mengucci Receives the 2024 Technology Good Scout Award

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, received the 2024 Technology Good Scout Award from the Boy Scouts of America National Capital Area Council. This award recognizes and honors outstanding leaders in the technology industry from the greater Washington, D.C. area who exemplify the values of the Scout Oath and Law in their daily lives.





“I am deeply humbled to be named this year’s honoree by the National Capital Area Council and Scouting America,” said Mengucci. “The Scout Oath and Law instill the values, integrity, and respect that guide individuals throughout their lives. The strong ethos taught by the Scouts serves as a moral compass that benefits so many youths today. It is heartening to me that ambitious and bright young minds find support, encouragement, and inspiration with such a wonderful organization.”

Mengucci received the prestigious 27th annual Technology Good Scout Award on Oct. 23 in Tysons, Virginia.

“I can truly say that the 115-year-old founding principles of the Scouts remain cornerstones in my life and are as important in guiding my daily decisions and interactions as they’ve ever been. I am full of gratitude for the outpouring of support from my current and former colleagues, family, and friends,” said Mengucci.

Scouting America offers a wide range of programs to kids eager to learn about the wonders of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), providing them with relevant career development skills in addition to valuable life lessons. In line with the Scouts’ mission to foster the next generation of STEM leaders, Mengucci is a long-time champion of education in STEM. He empowers future generations of STEM leaders through CACI’s robust internship program and as a member of the Northern Virginia Technology Council’s board of directors and Clarkson University’s Board of Trustees.

About CACI

