CACI Names Retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Bob Marion as Senior Vice President and Corporate Strategic Advisor

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that retired Lieutenant General Bob Marion is joining the CACI leadership team as a senior vice president in the new role of corporate strategic advisor. In this new position, Marion will provide insight on critical industry and acquisition issues as an active member of the team charged with leading efforts to augment CACI’s growing national security business.





“As an accomplished, decorated Army aviator and combat veteran, Bob is a clear-thinking, collaborative, and inspiring leader, who has built high-performing cross-functional teams even in the most challenging circumstances,” said President and Chief Executive Officer John Mengucci. “Bob’s wealth of knowledge regarding the Department of Defense, military branches, and CACI’s market areas will be an invaluable asset to the company. I welcome his leadership to CACI and am confident he will deliver value across the entire organization.”

At CACI, Marion will identify opportunities to drive CACI’s expertise and technology in support of current and future customers’ missions. Drawing on his deep management experience and policy knowledge, he will help steer leadership and investment decisions to align with customer priorities and both immediate and strategic defense needs.

Marion retired at the rank of Lieutenant General from the U.S. Army after serving the nation for more than 35 years, where he most recently held the role of principal military deputy to the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology (ASAALT). At the Pentagon, Marion was the Army’s most senior acquisition officer responsible for advising the ASAALT on all matters of acquisition. He also served as the director of the Army Acquisition Corps, where he was responsible for talent management, leader development and professional certification for the Army’s 35,000 acquisition professionals.

Marion holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of South Alabama, and obtained master’s degrees from the Air Force War College, George Mason University, and the Air Force Command and Staff College.

