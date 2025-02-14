CACI Named a 2025 Fortune World’s Most Admired Company

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#LimitlessPotential--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it was once again recognized as a Fortune World’s Most Admired Company, marking the company’s eighth consecutive year on the list and 14th appearance on the list overall.

“Our strategy is purpose-built around our highly skilled workforce who are the lifeblood of this company. Our unwavering commitment to character, ethics, and integrity set us apart from our peers and continue to be one of our many differentiators,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “We thank Fortune for this incredible honor, and we believe that our mission-first approach to driving efficiency and transformation for our customers will continue to earn us this distinction for many years to come.”

CACI achieved impressive results in Fortune’s survey and was acknowledged for its innovation, long-term investment, financial soundness, and the quality of the company’s expertise and technology. CACI was chosen from among approximately 1,500 global companies considered by Fortune.

Fortune, in partnership with the global management consulting firm Korn Ferry, surveyed approximately 3,400 executives, directors, and securities analysts to compile the Most Admired rankings. A company must score in the top half of its industry group to be named Most Admired.

About CACI

At CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), our 25,000 talented and dynamic employees are ever vigilant in delivering distinctive expertise and differentiated technology to meet our customers’ greatest challenges in national security. We are a company of good character, relentless innovation, and long-standing excellence. Our culture drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. CACI is a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit us at www.caci.com.

