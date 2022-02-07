CACI Named a 2022 Top Workplace USA

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has been named a 2022 Top Workplace USA company for the second consecutive year on the national list administered by Energage.

CACI employees provide unique expertise and develop distinctive technology that address their customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. The company strongly values its diverse, highly-skilled workforce and is committed to creating an outstanding experience where employees can invent their careers.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “CACI is proud to again be recognized as a Top Workplace USA. It reflects our continued commitment to provide a rewarding and inclusive employee experience where our diverse, top talent comes to invent, develop, and deliver outcomes that are critical to the security of our nation. We appreciate each of our employees who enjoy meaningful careers that make a difference.”

More than 1,100 companies across the country participated in the Top Workplaces USA survey and honorees are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage. Results are calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, that evaluate factors such as leadership, culture, and benefits that are proven to predict high performance, against industry benchmarks.

CACI has also been named as a Top Workplace on regional lists including Colorado, New Jersey, San Antonio, and Washington, D.C. in 2022.

About CACI

CACI’s approximately 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World’s Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 500 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

