Home Business Wire CACI Awarded DARPA Contract for Mission Software Development
Business Wire

CACI Awarded DARPA Contract for Mission Software Development

di Business Wire

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it was awarded a $20.4 million contract to provide technology, research, development, and innovation in support of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Mission-Integrated Network Control (MINC) program. MINC leverages software-defined networking (SDN) technology for remote, intelligent control of heterogeneous networks. This mission technology contract was awarded in CACI’s third quarter of fiscal year 2022.

“Resilient command, control and communications across the multi-domain battlefield are essential as our adversaries seek to disrupt critical networks,” said Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Pete Gallagher, Senior Vice President for Technology and Solutions at CACI. “This program establishes an operating framework for resilient communications across the services that autonomously adapt and advance at the speed of mission.”

CACI will build and demonstrate software that creates a secure network to provide command and control of heterogeneous networks. The seamless platform provides an overarching framework that can facilitate utilization of resources across the services, supporting missions in support of Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2).

The MINC program will address three key challenges tactical networks face today as they operate in extreme networking environments: the lack of network interoperability across heterogeneous communications systems at scale; insufficient network capacity to support missions; and the inability to reconfigure networks autonomously to align with military missions.

About CACI

CACI’s approximately 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World’s Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 500 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

CACI-Contract Award

Contacts

Corporate Communications and Media:

Jody Brown, Executive Vice President, Public Relations

(703) 841-7801, jbrown@caci.com

Investor Relations:

Daniel Leckburg, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

(703) 841-7666, dleckburg@caci.com

Articoli correlati

nLIGHT, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Revenues of $64.5 million and gross margin of 25.1% for the first quarter of 2022 CAMAS, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--nLIGHT, Inc. (Nasdaq:...
Continua a leggere

Virgin Galactic Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Demand for Tickets Remains Strong, with Approximately 800 Future Astronaut Reservations VSS Unity Test Spaceflight Expected in Q4 2022 Commercial Service...
Continua a leggere

fuboTV Closed Q1 2022 with $236.7M Revenue, 1.056 Million Subscribers in North America

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, today announced its financial results for...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Amazon MSK

Con Amazon MSK la gestione di Apache Kafka ora è anche serverless

Cloud