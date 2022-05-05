CACI Awarded DARPA Contract for Mission Software Development

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it was awarded a $20.4 million contract to provide technology, research, development, and innovation in support of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Mission-Integrated Network Control (MINC) program. MINC leverages software-defined networking (SDN) technology for remote, intelligent control of heterogeneous networks. This mission technology contract was awarded in CACI’s third quarter of fiscal year 2022.

“Resilient command, control and communications across the multi-domain battlefield are essential as our adversaries seek to disrupt critical networks,” said Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Pete Gallagher, Senior Vice President for Technology and Solutions at CACI. “This program establishes an operating framework for resilient communications across the services that autonomously adapt and advance at the speed of mission.”

CACI will build and demonstrate software that creates a secure network to provide command and control of heterogeneous networks. The seamless platform provides an overarching framework that can facilitate utilization of resources across the services, supporting missions in support of Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2).

The MINC program will address three key challenges tactical networks face today as they operate in extreme networking environments: the lack of network interoperability across heterogeneous communications systems at scale; insufficient network capacity to support missions; and the inability to reconfigure networks autonomously to align with military missions.

About CACI



CACI’s approximately 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World’s Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 500 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

CACI-Contract Award

Contacts

Corporate Communications and Media:



Jody Brown, Executive Vice President, Public Relations



(703) 841-7801, jbrown@caci.com

Investor Relations:



Daniel Leckburg, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations



(703) 841-7666, dleckburg@caci.com