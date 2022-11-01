CACI and the U.S. Naval Academy Foundation Partner to Advance National Security Studies in Honor of Dr. J.P. (Jack) London

The newly established partnership will help prepare Naval Academy midshipmen for evolving electronic warfare and electromagnetic threats as a national security imperative.

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has launched a partnership with the U.S. Naval Academy Foundation to advance and create an enduring Electromagnetic Spectrum (EMS) program designed to prepare midshipmen for evolving threats to national security.

Through this partnership, CACI honors former Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board, Dr. J.P. (Jack) London, whose legacy and passion for advancing national security endures within the company today and directly aligns with the USNA’s ongoing mission.

Throughout CACI’s 60-year history, the company has developed and successfully delivered some of the most advanced technologies and expertise in areas of electronic warfare (EW) and Electromagnetic Spectrum Operation (EMSO). The company’s long-standing association with the USNA Foundation began under the leadership of Dr. London, who was a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy (1959) and Naval Postgraduate School (1967). He was also inducted into the Naval Postgraduate School Hall of Fame (2011) and was honored as a U.S. Naval Academy Distinguished Graduate Award recipient in 2019. Dr. London served as President and Chief Executive Officer from 1984 to 2007 and was Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board from 2007 until his death in January 2021. Dr. London was a primary architect in growing CACI from a small professional services firm to become a national security expertise and technology leader.

Today, CACI is a recognized leader in delivering innovative EW and EMSO technology to provide spectrum advantage and the company’s decades-long commitment to advancing EW is deeply rooted in its mission orientation and culture of innovation. Through this partnership, CACI will contribute its expertise as guest speakers, provide advanced EW technology/equipment, mentor capstone projects, and continue its intern program with the academy to assist in the development of USNA EMS studies.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “This partnership establishes an enduring tribute to Dr. Jack London’s passion for advancing national security as a USNA alumnus and his 45-year legacy as a senior leader with CACI. Our support helps to ensure that our future Naval leaders are equipped with the latest advancements in EW and EMSO, while also aligning academics to real-world threats and solutions as a national security imperative.”

