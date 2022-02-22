Cabot Properties Partners With Hatch Data to Streamline Sustainability Reporting and Boost Asset Performance

Global logistics real estate pioneer underscores value of best-in-class building performance analytics to industrial & logistics sector

BOSTON & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cabot Properties, a leading investor, developer and operator of logistics properties throughout the United States, Europe and Australia, today announced that it is partnering with Hatch Data, provider of the industry’s leading decarbonization platform for real estate, to provide best-in-class energy performance data to its triple-net-lease tenants across more than 70 properties in North America.

With Hatch Data, Cabot will offer its tenants a compelling amenity: access to their real-time electricity and natural gas usage as well as custom monthly usage reports, enabling them to track the impact of their efficiency measures. In partnership with Hatch Data, Cabot will also offer data-driven capital project recommendations that will reduce their tenants’ costs of doing business.

“We chose Hatch Data not just because of their demonstrated expertise in data acquisition, but for the platform’s extensibility,” said Franz Colloredo-Mansfeld, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cabot Properties. “It was the perfect product fit: the platform allows us to engage in more robust ESG reporting in a fraction of the time, and it helps our tenants drive meaningful performance improvements, lowering their operating expenses while decarbonizing.”

Through its partnership with Hatch Data, Cabot will be better equipped to both provide investors and clients transparent updates on its ESG commitments and actions, and implement solutions to reduce energy consumption. The Hatch Data platform will give Cabot’s capital markets, asset management, and property management teams real-time access to utility meter data across the firm’s portfolio, data these teams can use to drive down energy consumption. In addition, the platform will automatically push Cabot’s data to ENERGY STAR and GRESB, streamlining Cabot’s ESG reporting.

“It’s promising to see a logistics owner-operator like Cabot expand the focus of their sustainability program beyond simply reporting,” said Ben Mendelson, Chief Commercial Officer of Hatch Data. “By providing tools to tenants that empower them to lower utilities consumption and carbon emissions, Cabot sends a clear signal to investors, the industry, and its tenants that the company is deeply committed to ESG excellence.”

Robert Gray, Director, Asset Management at Cabot Properties, concluded “Cabot’s long-term ESG goals necessitate a platform like Hatch Data’s to provide our tenants with meaningful data that can drive performance improvements, lowering their operating expense and decarbonizing at the same time.”

About Cabot Properties Inc.

Cabot Properties is an international private equity real estate firm focused on the logistics sector. Founded in 1986, Cabot was one of the first real estate firms to provide institutional investors with access to the industrial property sector and has invested over $13 billion in logistics real estate, served over 4,000 tenants, and operated over 1,500 buildings totaling more than 200 million square feet. Cabot is headquartered in Boston with offices in Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, London, Amsterdam and Sydney. For more information, visit www.cabotprop.com.

About Hatch Data

Hatch Data provides the industry’s leading decarbonization platform for real estate. It empowers real estate teams to benchmark and optimize their building portfolios to drive ESG results, faster. The company monitors more than 20,000 building systems representing over 550 million square feet of space. Hatch Data software has been validated against more than 15 billion hours of operating data collected by the company over 11 years—the most comprehensive operational data set in the industry. For more information, visit www.hatchdata.com.

Contacts

Media:



Thalia Pascalides



(415) 212-8668



press@hatchdata.com