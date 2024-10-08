Cabot Corporation to Host 2024 Investor Day

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) announced today that it will host an Investor Day for institutional investors and financial analysts on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Sean D. Keohane, President and CEO, and members of the executive management team will provide insights into the Company’s strategy, key growth initiatives, sustainability leadership, and the next set of long-term financial targets strategies.





The event will take place at The Westin Boston Seaport District in Boston, Massachusetts and will also be available virtually. To register for in-person or virtual attendance, please use the following link: Register for 2024 Investor Day.

A live webcast, including video, audio and presentation slides, will be accessible on cabotcorp.com/investors at the time of the meeting. Those who attend virtually will also have the opportunity to participate in the question-and-answer sessions during the presentation.

Following the conclusion of the event, a replay of the webcast will be available in the ‘Events & Webcast’ page under the Investors section of the company website.

