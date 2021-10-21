Cable One to Host Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Results

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) will host a conference call with the financial community to discuss results for the third quarter on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Cable One will issue a press release reporting its results after market close on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

The conference call will be available via a live audio webcast on the Cable One Investor Relations website at ir.cableone.net or by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (International: 1-929-526-1599) and using access code 302365. Participants should register for the webcast or dial in for the conference call shortly before 5 p.m. ET.

A replay of the call will be available from November 4, 2021 until November 18, 2021 at ir.cableone.net.

To automatically receive Cable One financial news by email, please visit the Cable One Investor Relations website and subscribe to Email Alerts.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) is a leading broadband communications provider committed to connecting customers and communities to what matters most. Through Sparklight® and the associated Cable One family of brands, the Company serves more than 1.1 million residential and business customers in 24 states. Over its fiber-optic infrastructure, the Cable One family of brands provide residential customers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including Gigabit speeds, advanced WiFi and video. For businesses ranging from small and mid-market up to enterprise, wholesale and carrier, the Company offers scalable, cost-effective solutions that enable businesses of all sizes to grow, compete and succeed.

Contacts

Trish Niemann



Senior Director, Corporate Communications



602.364.6372



patricia.niemann@cableone.biz

Steven Cochran



CFO



investor_relations@cableone.biz