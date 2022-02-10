Home Business Wire Cable One to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full...
Business Wire

Cable One to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

di Business Wire

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) will host a conference call with the financial community to discuss results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Cable One will issue a press release reporting its results after market close on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

The conference call will be available via a live audio webcast on the Cable One Investor Relations website at ir.cableone.net or by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (International: 1-646-904-5544) and using access code 268589. Participants should register for the webcast or dial in for the conference call shortly before 5 p.m. ET.

A replay of the call will be available from February 24, 2022 until March 10, 2022 at ir.cableone.net.

To automatically receive Cable One financial news by email, please visit the Cable One Investor Relations website and subscribe to Email Alerts.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) is a leading broadband communications provider committed to connecting customers and communities to what matters most. Through Sparklight® and the associated Cable One family of brands, the Company serves more than 1.1 million residential and business customers in 24 states. Over its fiber-optic infrastructure, the Cable One family of brands provide residential customers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including Gigabit speeds, advanced WiFi and video. For businesses ranging from small and mid-market up to enterprise, wholesale and carrier, the Company offers scalable, cost-effective solutions that enable businesses of all sizes to grow, compete and succeed.

Contacts

Trish Niemann

Vice President, Communications Strategy

602.364.6372

patricia.niemann@cableone.biz

Steven Cochran

CFO

investor_relations@cableone.biz

Articoli correlati

Cloudflare Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Fourth quarter revenue totaled $193.6 million, representing an increase of 54% year-over-year; fiscal year 2021 revenue totaled $656.4 million,...
Continua a leggere

Cloudflare Acquires Vectrix to Help Businesses Gain Visibility and Control of Their Applications

Business Wire Business Wire -
Acquisition adds modern cloud access security broker (CASB) functionality to Cloudflare’s industry-leading Zero Trust platform SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:...
Continua a leggere

Zendesk Board Rejects Unsolicited Non-Binding Acquisition Proposal From Consortium of Private Equity Firms

Business Wire Business Wire -
Determines Proposal Significantly Undervalues Zendesk and is Not in the Best Interests of Shareholders SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN)...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Cloudflare Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Business Wire