Cable One to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

New CEO, Jim Holanda, to Join Cable One on February 16

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) (the “Company” or “Cable One”) will host a conference call with the financial community to discuss results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

The Company’s previously announced new Chief Executive Officer, Jim Holanda, will begin his role as CEO on February 16.

Cable One will issue a press release reporting its fourth quarter and full year 2025 results after market close on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

The conference call will be available via a live audio webcast on the Cable One Investor Relations website at ir.cableone.net or by dialing 1-888-800-3155 (International: 1-646-307-1696) and using access code 1202376. Participants should register for the webcast or dial in for the conference call shortly before 5 p.m. ET.

A replay of the call will be available from February 26, 2026 until March 26, 2026 at ir.cableone.net.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) is a leading broadband communications provider delivering exceptional service and enabling more than 1 million residential and business customers across 24 states to thrive and stay connected to what matters most. Through Sparklight®, the brand our customers know and trust, we’re not just shaping the future of connectivity – we’re transforming it with a commitment to innovation, reliability and customer experience at our core.

Our robust infrastructure and cutting-edge technology don’t just keep our customers connected; they help drive progress in education, business and everyday life. We’re dedicated to bridging the digital divide, empowering our communities and fostering a more connected world. When our customers choose Cable One, they are choosing a team that is always working for them – one that believes in the relentless pursuit of reliability, because being a trusted neighbor isn’t just what we do – it’s who we are.

Trish Niemann

Vice President, Communications Strategy

patricia.niemann@cableone.biz



Todd Koetje

Interim CEO and CFO

investor_relations@cableone.biz