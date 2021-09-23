C3 AI to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, announced that management will present at the virtual Bank of America Digital Energy Forum.

The C3 AI presentation is scheduled for Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 a.m. Pacific Time). Interested parties can see the live webcast of the presentation, which will be available at ir.c3.ai. Replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days afterward.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) is the Enterprise AI application software company that accelerates digital transformation for organizations globally. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products: C3 AI® Suite, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating large-scale AI applications; C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS AI applications; C3 AI CRM, a suite of industry-specific CRM applications designed for AI and machine learning; and C3 AI Ex Machina, a no-code AI solution to apply data science to everyday business problems. The core of the C3 AI offering is an open, model-driven AI architecture that dramatically simplifies data science and application development. Learn more at: www.c3.ai.

Contacts

C3.ai Public Relations

Edelman



Lisa Kennedy



415-914-8336



pr@c3.ai

Investor Relations

IR@C3.ai