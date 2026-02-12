C3 AI to Announce Financial Results for Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 on February 25, 2026

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--C3 AI (NYSE: AI) the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced it will issue its financial results for the fiscal third quarter, which ended January 31, 2026, following the close of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

C3 AI will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results. The conference call will begin at 2:00 p.m. PST / 5:00 p.m. EST on February 25, 2026. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call Details

Date: Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time

To access the conference call via a dial-in number and personalized PIN code, participants should register here: telephone registration.

To listen to the conference call via webcast, participants should register here: webcast registration.

Access to the conference call is also available on the C3 AI Investor Relations website events page. The audio replay will be available approximately two hours after its completion and will be accessible for 30 days on the C3 AI Investor Relations website.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 Agentic AI Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications, C3 AI applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally, and C3 Generative AI, a suite of large AI transformer models for the enterprise.

C3 AI Public Relations

Axicom

Mindy Nelson

830-214-4823

pr@c3.ai

Investor Relations

ir@c3.ai