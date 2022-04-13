Home Business Wire C3 AI on The Financial Times’ List of Fastest Growing Companies
REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI software company, has been named to The Financial Times List of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2022. This marks the second consecutive year on this prestigious list for C3 AI.

The FT ranking of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies captures the resilience of businesses as they adapted to the initial onslaught of the Covid pandemic in 2020.

The list includes Americas’ companies with the strongest revenue growth between 2017 and 2020. The ranking is presented by The Financial Times and Statista.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Application Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications and C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally. Learn more at: www.c3.ai.

