C1 Fund Inc. (NYSE: CFND) Announces Share Repurchase Program of Up to $3 Million

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--C1 Fund Inc. (NYSE: CFND) (the “Fund”) announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program.

The Board of Directors approved the share repurchase program as part of its ongoing evaluation of capital management alternatives, including options that may enhance shareholder value and potentially reduce the discount between the market price of the Fund’s common shares and the Fund’s net asset value per share (“NAV”).

Under the share repurchase program, the Fund may purchase its common shares in the open market through one or more FINRA-registered broker-dealers, subject to market conditions, applicable regulatory requirements and other factors. The Board of Directors has authorized share repurchases in an aggregate amount of up to $3,000,000.

The share repurchase program will terminate on December 31, 2027, unless the Board of Directors approves an extension prior to its termination. The Board of Directors will review the program periodically and may authorize adjustments to its terms, size or duration.

The share repurchase program permits the repurchase of the Fund’s common shares at prices that may be below NAV. Such repurchases could result in incremental accretion to the Fund’s NAV and may provide additional liquidity in the trading of the Fund’s common shares. There can be no assurance that the Fund will repurchase any shares under the program.

The Fund has not previously repurchased any of its common shares.

About C1 Fund

C1 Fund Inc. (NYSE: CFND) is a closed-end investment company offering public-market investors access to private and late-stage digital asset technology and services companies such as Kraken, Ripple and ConsenSys among others. These are the businesses that power how digital assets are built, moved, secured and used at scale.

Important Information

An investor should consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. This and other important information about the Fund are contained in the prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting www.c1fund.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

C1 Fund will never solicit individual retail investors through social media, message boards, or chatrooms. Any investment in the Fund should be made solely through a FINRA-registered broker-dealer with whom the investor has an existing broker-client relationship.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including market conditions and other factors beyond the Fund’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Fund undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

