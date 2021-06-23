C-Hear Accepted into Microsoft for Startups Program

Software innovator becomes newest member of technology leader’s accelerator program aimed at scaling and growing B2B startups

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–C-Hear, an innovative software company with a patented codec for a programmable multi-modal media data container, today announced that it has been accepted into Microsoft for Startups program. Acceptance to the accelerator positions C-Hear for growth and scale by connecting the company with Microsoft’s partner ecosystem, commercial marketplace and mentorship program.

Headquartered in Dallas, C-Hear has developed a patented digital data container that enables users to embed multiple file and format data types into a single, secure file with different levels of encryption and privacy access. Its proprietary technology allows users to quickly and easily combine file types, while its smaller, light file size improves accessibility and functionality of digital files. The C-Hear file format has a wide array of potential applications and clients, across all sectors and industries.

“C-Hear is honored to join the Microsoft for Startups program and we plan on leveraging this opportunity to its fullest,” said Adena Harmon, CEO and founder of C-Hear. “Our patented codec has the potential to revolutionize the future of digital imagery and media, with vast use-cases across all industries and sectors. Microsoft’s extensive technological expertise will enable us to advance our technology, while its Azure marketplace and Co-Sell program can connect us to new markets and customers, providing unparalleled opportunity to grow our customer base and develop unique applications for our disruptive solution.”

Microsoft for Startups is a global program dedicated to accelerating the trajectory of promising startups to enable growth at scale. Companies that are selected receive best-in-class marketing, product, and technical support, including access to the Microsoft Azure marketplace and acceptance to its Co-Selling program. On average, startups accepted to the accelerator record $15.6B in annual partner contract value and a 51% compound annual growth rate in IP co-sell wins.

C-Hear is a tech company with a patented codec capable of securely encoding visual, audio and textual file types into a single container, improving functionality, security and privacy. Its technology allows multi-sector users to securely take ownership of data, data transmission. The company currently has locations in Texas, with the potential for global scale. To learn more, visit: https://www.c-hear.com/.

