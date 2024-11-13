C.H. Robinson Unveils New Generation of Logistics Management Solutions

One Robinson go-to-market strategy unlocks seamless shipper experience across TMS, 3PL, and 4PL services, addressing increased supply chain complexity with unprecedented agility

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–C.H. Robinson (Nasdaq: CHRW), the global leader in third-party logistics (3PL) and fourth-party logistics (4PL) services, with 35 million shipments and $22 billion in freight managed annually, today announced the launch of C.H. Robinson Managed Solutions™, the next generation of logistics management. This innovation will solve a growing gap in the market for shippers wanting seamless access to cutting-edge TMS technology, 3PL managed transportation and 4PL services from one provider, at scale, with unmatched configurability, as supply chains grow increasingly complex.





Shippers were previously forced to work with multiple providers to get all these services, failing to address the diverse needs of transportation networks and the increasing demand for greater flexibility as they transition between these services, while also being cost-prohibitive, especially for smaller companies. C.H. Robinson Managed Solutions will solve this problem by unlocking access for companies of all sizes to C.H. Robinson’s full breadth of solutions and end-to-end visibility, through one seamless, AI-enhanced global technology platform. And they benefit from One Robinson providing exceptional service, high value, unmatched expertise and tailored solutions for planning, optimizing and executing transportation needs.

With nearly 30% of shippers saying the most significant threat to their supply chains are geopolitical, economic and physical disruptions, according to a 2024 customer research study, shippers more than ever need the enhanced level of agility, speed and control over their supply chains that C.H. Robinson Managed Solutions delivers.

“ Our industry-leading global technology, enhanced by Gen AI automation, combined with our supply chain engineering and procurement expertise, offers a comprehensive suite of capacity and solutions across all transportation modes. This bold new go-to-market strategy through One Robinson ensures optimal ROI for our customers. No other company can match this scale,” said Jordan Kass, C.H. Robinson’s new President of Managed Solutions. “ As shippers shift from transactional to strategic support, demanding integrated, transparent, and agile logistics, we proudly meet that need with an unparalleled Robinson offering.”

“ We are excited to lead the industry in giving shippers what they want and need to take control of their increasingly complex supply chains in the face of ongoing disruptions,” said Arun Rajan, C.H. Robinson’s Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer. “ Through this new structure, we are bringing our full tech stack to bear to drive value for our customers like no one else can and shaping the future of logistics through our enhanced TMS, freight optimization capabilities and the deployment of automation and Gen AI solutions. Backed by our unrivaled scale, engineering horsepower, and our one Robinson expertise, shippers can now pick and blend solutions based on their specific needs that set them up for success – now and in the future.”

Key highlights of C.H. Robinson’s Managed Solutions:

Unmatched Scale and Expertise: Managing 35 million shipments annually, overseeing $22 billion in combined freight, and leveraging a 450,000+ carrier network, C.H. Robinson’s unrivaled scale and tenure in the industry delivers unparalleled expertise, reliability and flexibility.

“ This is an incredible opportunity to not only deliver customer-centric innovation that sets a new bar for the industry but also to drive growth and market-share gain, in alignment with our enterprise strategy,” added Rajan. “ Our innovative solutions bring something new and valuable to our customers, and no one else has the scale and expertise to do this across different market segments like C.H. Robinson can.”

As part of this transition, the TMC name that was previously designated for its 4PL division will be phased out as those services are offered under C.H. Robinson Managed Solutions.

About C.H. Robinson



C.H. Robinson delivers logistics like no one else™. Companies around the world look to us to reimagine supply chains, advance freight technology and solve logistics challenges—from the simple to the most complex. Over 90,000 customers and 450,000 contract carriers in our network trust us to manage 35 million shipments and $22 billion in freight annually. Through our unmatched expertise, unrivaled scale and tailored solutions, we ensure the seamless delivery of goods across industries and continents via truckload, less-than-truckload, ocean, air and beyond. As a responsible global citizen, we make supply chains more sustainable and proudly contribute millions to the causes that matter most to our employees. For more information www.chrobinson.com. (Nasdaq: CHRW)

