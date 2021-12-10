C.H. Robinson Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend and Share Repurchase Authorization

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CHRobinson–C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (“C.H. Robinson”) (Nasdaq: CHRW) announced that its Board of Directors today declared an increase to its regular quarterly cash dividend to 55 cents ($0.55) per share from 51 cents ($0.51) per share, payable on January 3, 2022, to shareholders of record on December 13, 2021.

C.H. Robinson has distributed uninterrupted dividends without decline for more than twenty years. As of December 9, 2021, there were approximately 129,471,210 shares outstanding.

In addition, on December 9, 2021, the Board of Directors increased the company’s share repurchase authorization by an additional 20 million shares of common stock. C.H. Robinson had approximately 2.1 million shares remaining under its share repurchase authorization, which was authorized by the Board in May 2018. Repurchases may be made from time to time at prevailing prices in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, subject to market conditions and other factors.

C.H. Robinson solves logistics problems for companies across the globe and across industries, from the simple to the most complex. With $26 billion in freight under management and 19 million shipments annually, we are one of the world's largest logistics platforms.

